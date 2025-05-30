Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Jets 10 Sack Defender Shipped off, Reunion Dreams Crushed

Bryce Huff, Jets
Getty
Former New York Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

A former New York Jets pass rusher is getting a reunion, but it won’t be with his old team.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on social media that the Philadelphia Eagles struck a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Bryce Huff.

“49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick. The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked his contract to help facilitate the trade. In San Francisco, Huff will be reunited with 49ers DC Robert Saleh, his former HC with the Jets,” Schefter said.

Huff had two years remaining on the $51.1 million contract he signed in free agency last offseason. That deal was the largest by a former undrafted free agent non-QB in NFL history.

The Talented Pass Rusher Flamed out in the City of Brotherly Love

Huff, 27, cut his teeth with the Jets to start his NFL career. The former Memphis product joined the green and white as an undrafted free agent in 2000.

He ended up spending the first four seasons of his career with the Jets. Huff flashed a ton of pass-rush potential, but it was highlighted by his final season with Gang Green in 2023.

Huff finished with 10 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss in 17 games. After the season, Huff made his stance very clear: he wouldn’t be taking a hometown discount to stay.

Huff was a man of his word, taking a bag from the Eagles. However, it didn’t work out on the football field.

He appeared in 12 games, made six starts, but only finished with 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss.

 

This is a developing story, and we’ll provide new details as they become available.

