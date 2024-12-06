Jets Lose Team Captain for Season; ‘Likely’ End of Career

The end of an era.

Interim New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich announced at his media availability that they’re placing veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley on injured reserve.

“A hard decision by a very prideful amazing player, leader, all of those things for us. It was not an easy decision for him but it’s the best decision for him and our organization,” Ulbrich explained on Friday, December 6.

Placing Mosley on IR makes him ineligible to play in the next four games of the season at a minimum. However, with only five games left to play, the team won’t be bringing him back for the regular season finale.

Jets Career Is Over and Likely His Overall NFL Career Too

Play

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said this latest move “probably” ends his Jets career.

Mosley, 32, still has one year left on his $17.25 million contract. However, Cimini explained with a new regime taking over the Jets in 2025, his age [he turns 33 in the offseason], and his contract – that’s not a ripe combination for a family reunion next season.

“A terrific player when healthy, great locker-room presence, but it’s a cold business,” Cimini added.

Mosley only suited up in four games this season and he made three starts. Throughout the 2024 campaign, Mosley battled through an array of injury issues. The latest of which occurred ahead of the Week 8 contest against the New England Patriots. In pre-game warmups, Mosley hurt his neck and that was the last we had seen of him.

Considering his age and the severity of this neck injury, Mosley’s overall football career might be over as well this offseason.

The former Alabama product originally joined the Jets during the 2019 offseason. Gang Green lured Mosley away from the Baltimore Ravens by way of a record-breaking $85 million contract.

Mosley appeared to be another free agency bust in a long line of them for the Jets through his first two seasons. In his very first campaign with the team he got hurt and only appeared in two contests that season. The very next year, Mosley opted out of the season because of COVID.

However, from 2021 through 2023, Mosley appeared in 50 out of 51 possible games. He was an NFL ironman with his attendance and after a career year in 2022 earned second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod.

Mosley Is a Future Ring of Honor Member and Maybe Hall of Famer

Believe it or not, Mosley spent more time with the Jets (six seasons) than he did with the Ravens (five seasons).

Throughout Mosley’s career in the pros, he has appeared in 133 games and made 132 starts. He racked up 1,083 tackles, 12 sacks, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 53 pass deflections, and 40 quarterback hits.

Mosley was named a second-team All-Pro on five different occasions and was a five-time Pro Bowler.

It’ll be up for debate whether Mosley eventually gets enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of the best linebackers of all time. What shouldn’t be up for debate is Mosley’s placement as a team legend in the ring of honor one day.

During a terrible time for team success, Mosley was a lighthouse in the darkness.