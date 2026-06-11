Jets QB Cade Klubnik Misses Practice, Encouraging Kenyon Sadiq Update

New York Jets rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik is dealing with an injury issue, but it isn’t serious.

“When it comes to injuries, no real injuries up to date, the only one that I will say that you guys will not see out there today will be Cade, and Cade had back tightness, but he’ll be fine, he’ll be fine. The thing is, since it is a special teams practice, we want to make sure we just hold him out for the day, and he’ll be fine going into Vet Minicamp,” head coach Aaron Glenn explained on Wednesday, June 10.

It sounds like Klubnik will miss the rest of OTAs this week, but will return for the mandatory minicamp from June 16 through June 18 next week.

Another Rookie Injury Update

Jets first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq underwent hernia surgery this offseason. It was set to knock him out for the rest of OTAs and for mandatory minicamp. However, the team expressed confidence that he would be ready to go for the start of training camp in late July.

We got another encouraging sign on Wednesday, June 10.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted on social media that Sadiq is already “running and doing some agility stuff off to the side. He’ll be back for training camp.”

To see him already running around the football field after surgery is a very good sign that he will be just fine.

That’s good news for the Jets because they need their talented rookie to make an immediate impact. Sadiq was taken with the No. 16 overall pick in the draft. The last time the Jets invested a first-round pick at the tight end position was 18 years ago.

Jets offensive cooridator Frank Reich was downright giddy on the draft call after Sadiq was drafted. He has a clear vision for how he plans to utilize him, and he will implement that plan starting in training camp, barring any unforeseen setbacks.

Coach Talks New Kicker

Last week, the Jets made a roster transaction. Younghoe Koo was thrown out and was replaced by former All-Pro Jason Sanders.

Coach Glenn was asked about that move for the first time on Wednesday.

“Obviously, he did a really good job in Miami, and I’ve said this last time we spoke, any time we can get a good player that can create competition, we want to bring the player in to be able to create that. Those guys will battle it out. I’m sure we’ll see exactly how far this goes, but it’s just creating competition,” Glenn explained.

Coach Talks Tight End Room

With all of the new additions over the last two years, Jeremy Ruckert is now buried on the depth chart at tight end.

“Listen, no different than what I talked about last year. He’s a versatile player, and I when I say that, he’s a guy that can play in-line at the Y tight end, he’s a guy that we could actually flex out and use him in pass patterns, but I think we have a really good mix when it comes to the tight end room. Somebody that’s versatile like he is, then you got Mason (Taylor) man, who’s really growing in that aspect of being versatile, we know what he can do in the passing game. Then with (Kenyon) Sadiq, we know that he’s just a matchup nightmare. I’m happy about that room. I think those guys will do a good [job] for us, so I’m excited to see how they’ll operate during Training Camp,” Glenn said.

Ruckert is under contract through the 2027 season. He recently signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension. Spotrac notes that there is a potential out on that contract next offseason. The Jets could move on and only take a $1 million dead cap hit.