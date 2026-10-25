Cameras Catch Jets WR Garrett Wilson Fuming During Dolphins Loss

It wasn’t a good day for the New York Jets on Sunday. They entered their Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins as favorites but ultimately lost 28-25, dropping to 2-5 on the season.

Once again, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson was largely a non-factor in the offense, finishing with just two receptions for 26 yards.

Cameras Catch Wilson Fuming on Sideline

With about nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, cameras caught Wilson fuming on the sideline as he appeared to yell toward quarterback Geno Smith and some of the Jets’ offensive coaching staff.

Via ESPN on NFL: “Jets WR Garrett Wilson appeared frustrated on the sidelines during the team’s loss vs. the Dolphins.”

Jets WR Garrett Wilson appeared frustrated on the sidelines during the team’s loss vs. the Dolphins. (📺 CBS) https://t.co/tMhvk78oC2 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 25, 2026

NFL Fans React on Social Media

Football fans reacted to Wilson’s continued struggles to establish himself as the top weapon in New York’s offense.

“But… didn’t Frank Reich and Aaron Glenn say they were going to get him targets?” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Hard to blame him when the offense can’t find any rhythm or get him consistently involved.”

Another person wrote, “He’s the best player on that offense & they aren’t using him. Frank Reich needs to go.”

“I’d be frustrated if I lose to the Dolphins too,” another fan commented.

Wilson’s Frustration Boils Over

Wilson expressed frustration with his role in the offense after catching just four passes for a little over 40 yards in the Jets’ loss to the Patriots last week.

“It’s just frustrating because we lost and I want to help the team,” Wilson said after last week’s loss. “I’m going to watch this film and see how I can get more separation or just find a way, get on the right page with [Geno]. And find a way to make defenses pay for the looks that we’ve been getting because it’s there. We’ve just got to execute.”

This season, Wilson has caught 35 of his 51 targets for 418 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per reception.