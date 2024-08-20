Cowboys DL Carl Lawson Sends Message About Jets Tenure

Carl Lawson has a new home in the NFL after he signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

However before he suits up for America’s Team, Lawson commented on his tenure with the New York Jets.

“I feel like a younger player. My potential hasn’t been reached due to injury, or situation, or teams that I’ve been on that haven’t clicked,” Lawson explained via Patrik Walker of Dallas Cowboys dot com. “I’ve been a very effective pass rusher in this league, but on losing teams. So this is an opportunity to get on a team that can be up in games and I can show my ability, now that I’m healthy, so I’m excited.”

Lawson Provides Blunt Assessment of Jets Career

The former Auburn product made it clear that he has been a good player on “losing teams.”

A harsh but accurate assessment. Lawson’s first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals resulted in four losing seasons. The same can be said for Lawson’s three seasons with the Jets.

During that seven-year run, teams that Lawson was on went 37-77-1, 40 games under .500.

It was a disappointing tenure from a results standpoint not only in the win-loss record but also statistically for Lawson in New York.

He signed a three-year deal for $45 million during 2021 free agency with the Jets. When you dole out big-boy money, you have big-boy expectations.

For a variety of reasons, Lawson never lived up to the hype. He didn’t record a single sack in two of those three seasons.

However, where Lawson has excelled is in the advanced analytics with pressure rate and quarterback hits.

He will have a chance in Dallas to turn those pressure rates into real productivity. Lawson has yet to have a double-digit sack season in the NFL, perhaps with lower expectations he can rise up to the challenge.

Still No Update on the Jets-Haason Reddick Situation

One of the reasons the Jets had to make a big move for Haason Reddick this offseason was because Lawson didn’t work.

Lawson, 29, could’ve still been a big part of this Jets team. Reddick is also 29 years of age and he turns 30 in September.

However, he couldn’t stay healthy and the Jets moved on this offseason to try to find other answers. If Lawson delivered on the hype, the Jets would have never needed to add Reddick but alas.

The only problem is the Jets’ supposed answer hasn’t been around the team in months. After showing up for the first day of school on April 1 for photo ops and media obligations, Reddick has been MIA.

He has an issue with his current contract and he wants the Jets to address it. So far New York has been unwilling to meet his demands.

That brings us to an uncomfortable stalemate ahead of the season.

A big leverage point appears to be the season opener versus the San Francisco 49ers. If Reddick still hasn’t shown up, what happens in that game could determine what happens next.

If the Jets dominate the game and show they have a pass rush without Reddick, he will lose what little leverage he has. However, if the green and white struggle to create some pass rush in the game, Reddick might become a very rich man.