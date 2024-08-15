Former $45 Million Jets Free Agent Signs Deal With Cowboys: Report

Former New York Jets defensive lineman Carl Lawson is back in the NFL.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network shared on social media that Lawson is signing a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Most recently Lawson just played out his $45 million contract with the Jets. The former Auburn product signed a three-year deal back in 2021.

Injuries Have Robbed Lawson From Taking the Next Step in His NFL Career

Lawson, 29, entered the league in 2017 as the No. 116 overall pick in the fourth round. He spent the first four years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. During that run, he racked up 20 sacks, 83 quarterback hits, and 19 tackles for loss.

He never recorded a double-digit sack season, but fans of analytics raved about his pressure rate and the talent/potential that was beneath the surface.

The Jets saw the advanced metrics and agreed that he was ready to burst on the scene in the right situation. For the first couple months of his journey with the Jets, it looked like they were right.

“I can’t recall many players, or perhaps any player, having as dominating a training camp as I watched Jets DE Carl Lawson have this summer,” NFL Reporter Ralph Vacchiano explained on social media in August of 2019. “I know it’s just practice, but his speed and relentlessness were obvious. It was easy to see the impact he could have on the Jets’ line.”

The Jets never got to see what that version of Lawson would look like in the regular season because he blew out his Achilles during a joint practice session with the Green Bay Packers that offseason.

Lawson was never the same player. He posted seven sacks in three seasons with the Jets [including the entire year lost due to the Achilles injury].

When healthy, Lawson has made some serious noise as a pass rusher. The only problem is it’s been difficult for the big man to stay on the field.

Another Backup Option off the Board for the Jets…

There is a reason Lawson was still available to be signed in the middle of August. However, that is another talented pass rusher that is now off the board.

The Jets are in the middle of a contract squabble with veteran EDGE Haason Reddick. He hasn’t been around the team since his introductory press conference back in April and there is no sign that will end any time soon.

If this drags into the regular season, the Jets might need to add another body to the room.

Pickings are normally slim in free agency just a handful of weeks before the start of the season. However, things appear particularly thin in terms of available pass-rushing options.

New York either has to step up financially to make something happen to ensure Reddick is in the building or start thinking of alternative options.

The Jets have hopes of ending their playoff drought, making a run, and competing for a Super Bowl this year. While the defense has a lot of talented pieces, one man won’t be able to replace what Reddick brings to the table.