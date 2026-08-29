Jets Preseason Standout Carted off After Neck Injury, New Update

A very scary moment.

At the end of the first half of the New York Jets preseason finale against the New York Giants, running back Chip Trayanum got tackled and hurt his neck.

The Jets’ medical staff rushed onto the field, placed a neck brace on him, loaded him onto the cart, and got him off the field. He remained down on the field for several minutes as players from both sides knelt with bated breath.

After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that he was dealing with a “neck” injury.

“I think he will be just fine, though; he will be just fine,” Glenn assured the media after the game.

“RB Chip Trayanum was awake, alert, and moving his extremities Friday night as he was transported from MetLife Stadium to a local hospital,” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post shared.

Was Really Starting to Pop

One of the strengths of the Jets is hurting. You could make a strong argument that the talent in the Jets’ backfield rivals any other position on the team.

However, the position is dealing with some injuries. Breece Hall has a groin injury and Isaiah Davis has a knee issue. The team expects both players to be ready for the season opener, but what if they aren’t ready? What’s the Jets’ plan?

On several 53-man roster projections, experts have predicted the team will keep four tailbacks: Hall, Davis, Braelon Allen, and Kene Nwangwu.

Allen is healthy, but Nwangwu is a career special-teams player who has received limited carries throughout his career. That position of strength can quickly become a weakness.

There has been plenty of speculation that the Jets could potentially look to bolster that room with an addition, but with the way that Trayanum was playing, maybe they didn’t need to find that answer outside of the organization.

Recapping Trayanum’s Night

Things were going pretty well.

The Jets defense got an interception on the Giants‘ opening drive of the game from linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball. Then the Jets offense orchestrated a 10-play 36-yard drive to score a touchdown.

On 9 of those 10 plays, Trayanum carried the rock. He finished the day with 12 carries for 38 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He also caught two receptions for 25 receiving yards.

Trayanum, 24, is listed at 5-foot-11 and weighs 224 pounds. He joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent in April. During his collegiate career, he traveled the world. From 2020 through 2025, he played for four different schools:

Arizona State

Ohio State

Kentucky

Toledo

“Trayanum began his college career at Arizona State (2020-21), then played at Ohio State (2021-22) and Kentucky (2024) before finishing at Toledo in a breakout season for the native of Akron, OH. For the Rockets, Trayanum played in 11 games (10 starts) and led the team with 1,015 rushing yards (182 carries, 5.6 per) and 12 rushing TDs. He was named first-team All-MAC. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein called him a ‘downhill runner’ with ‘bruising size’ who has the body of a linebacker, a position Trayanum played early in his career,” Jets contributors Jack Bell and John Pullano wrote.

That type of performance gave Trayanum a shot to make the 53-man roster. However, after this injury, his ceiling is most likely making the practice squad.