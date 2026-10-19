Colts Firing Disaster Is Excellent News for the Jets

The Indianapolis Colts have fired general manager Chris Ballard.

Indy made this decision following the team’s 26-20 loss against the previously winless Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Who is the Titans’ head coach? Old friend Robert Saleh, of course.

The New York Jets control the Colts’ first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

According to Tankathon, if the draft were today, the Jets would hold the No. 10 overall pick (via the Colts).

Jets Social Media Reacts to Ballard Firing News

“I’d like to personally thank Chris Ballard for everything he’s done for the New York Jets organization. A huge reason I’m optimistic about the Jets future is because of his contributions. We couldn’t have gotten here without you, Chris. Thank you for your service!” ESPN New York’s Jake Asman posted.

“As a Jets fan, I would also like to thank Chris Ballard for his years of service, most notably his recent trade for Sauce Gardner. A totally fair deal that is definitely not one side taking advantage of the other,” writer Conor Sheeran posted.

As a Jets fan, I would also like to thank Chris Ballard for his years of service, most notably his recent trade for Sauce Gardner. A totally fair deal that is definitely not one side taking advantage of the other. https://t.co/fbTzA495cn— Conor Sheeran (@conor__sheeran) October 19, 2026

“Quenton Nelson & DeForest Buckner are both north of 30, have expiring contracts and would probably like to play for a winner. Trading them to help offset my lack of a 2027 1 would probably be my first order of business if I was in the Colts’ GM chair,” Dave Helman of The Athletic Football Show.

“And now the Colts will sell,” host Tom Downey wrote.

And now the Colts will sell https://t.co/Yv8VcmNSpW— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) October 19, 2026

It Could Get Worse From Here…

The Colts are 2-4. Somehow, because they play in a terrible division, they’re in second place in the AFC South. So there is plenty of season left.

However, the 2026 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, looms in the distance.

NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said, “It’ll be interesting to see if pricey Colts veterans like DeForest Buckner and Jonathan Taylor now become available for trade. Remember, Miami moved guys after firing GM Chris Grier before the deadline last year.”

The Colts have three more games before the NFL trade deadline:

If the Colts go in a certain direction, they could look to blow things up, which could be even better news for the Jets.

The Jets acquired that draft choice after pulling off a blockbuster deal for Sauce Gardner. At the time of the trade, Indy had a 7-2 record. However, since that deal, the Colts have a 3-11 record.

The Colts made that move thinking they were on the edge, and this all-in move would push them over the top. However, it appears to have had the opposite effect. The Colts are crashing down to the Earth’s surface, and the Jets stand to benefit in the 2027 NFL draft.

The Jets are dealing with their own problems as they sit at 2-4 on the season, but the light at the end of the tunnel has always been next year’s NFL draft.