Injured Jets Starter Named Likely Bounce-Back Candidate

The New York Jets made an exciting trade in 2023 for safety Chuck Clark, but after missing his first season with the team, the veteran is expected to bounce back in a major way in 2024.

Bradley Locker with Pro Football Focus broke down the most likely bounce-back candidates for all 32 teams. The list included big names like Daniel Jones and Patrick Surtain II.

Locker also explained why Clark is expected to bounce back for the Jets this season.

“Without Clark, Jordan Whitehead and Tony Adams were solid, but the former Raven should have an inside track to start after Whitehead’s departure,” Locker wrote. “If the Jets get the same well-rounded version of Clark after a season away, their defense becomes that much scarier.”

Clark missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his ACL last June.

Chuck Clark Is a Rock-Solid Safety

It’s been a while since football fans saw Clark on the field. However, he’s done nothing but proven to be a reliable starter when healthy.

Clark was an under-the-radar prospect coming out of college at Virginia Tech. That was in spite of some solid production over four years with the Hokies. He finished his college career with 292 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 20 pass breakups.

However, Clark didn’t hear his name called until the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Baltimore Ravens took a flier on him, and within a couple of seasons he became one of the team’s starting safeties.

Clark has filled up the stat sheet as both a tackler and ball hawk in the secondary. He played in 96 games over six seasons, starting in 63 of them. He recorded 384 tackles, 32 pass breakups, five interceptions, and five fumbles over that span.

The Jets liked what they saw out of Clark, and made a trade for him in 2023. All it took was a future seventh-round pick, with Clark expecting to be an instant contributor on defense.

Although Clark wasn’t able to prove what he could bring to the Jets in 2023, the team is hopeful that he can return to being a stat-stuffing safety this upcoming season.

The Jets Are Thin At Safety

Clark could end up being a key contributor on the Jets defense. If not, then the team could have a real problem with depth at the safety position.

The departure of Jordan Whitehead leaves Tony Adams as the lone returning starter at the position. A former undrafted free agent out of Illinois, Adams had a solid year for the Jets with three interceptions and five pass breakups.

However, there are few other reliable options behind Clark and Adams who are starting-caliber safeties. Ashtyn Davis has been a reliable player for the Jets, but has primarily served as a special teams ace for the team.

The only other safety options left on the depth chart include a pair of recent Day 3 draft picks in Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Jaylen Key. Undrafted free agents Jarius Monroe and Al Blades Jr. will have an uphill battle at making the final 53-man roster.

Regardless, the Jets will need a healthy season from Clark to avoid any issues with depth at the safety position.