Jets Predicted to Take Gamble on 21-Year-Old QB

It’s never too early for a mock draft, right?

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid released a brand new 2027 first-round mock draft on Wednesday, August 26. With the No. 3 overall pick, he predicted that the New York Jets would select Notre Dame QB CJ Carr.

“The Jets’ drafts in the past five years have seen them bring in bookend offensive tackles (Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou), a true WR1 (Garrett Wilson), a franchise RB (Breece Hall) and two talented tight ends (Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq). Seems like an ideal base for a young quarterback to join. Carr’s sample size is small (12 career starts), but he thrived last season in his first year as a starter. He’s a capable passer who can distribute the ball and does a great job of syncing his feet, eyes and throwing motion. Notre Dame is a prime national title contender in 2026, and if Carr excels on that quest, it’s easy to see him rise to this spot of the draft,” Reid wrote.

Carr, 21, will turn 22 in May of 2027.

It Has Always Been the Plan

This upcoming college football season is an important piece of the evaluation process. That is true for many players, but especially Carr.

He has only had one season as a full-time starter. During the 2025 season, Carr appeared in 12 games. With those opportunities, he completed 66.6% of his passes, threw for 2,741 passing yards, and had a 24 touchdown to six interception ratio.

The Jets have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft. The plan is for the team to utilize those assets to land their long-term QB1.

The Rest of the Mock Draft for the Jets

With the No. 12 overall pick in the first round via the Indianapolis Colts, Reid projected the Jets to select Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV.

“Considering the Jets didn’t record a single interception last season, becoming the first team in NFL history to accomplish that feat, they desperately need playmakers in the secondary. New York also allowed 36 touchdown passes. Robinson is an excellent athlete who is capable of making plays on the ball, finishing with four interceptions in 2025. He still needs to sharpen his technique, but Robinson will be a top-15 pick if he’s able to take the next step,” Reid explained.

The Jets don’t have a true No. 1 cornerback after trading away Sauce Gardner. It would be poetic if the Jets used one of the picks they got in that trade to replace Gardner.

With the Jets’ final selection in the first round via the Dallas Cowboys, he projected the team to select with the No. 15 overall pick Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone.

“Stone is the best run defender in this stacked defensive tackle class, and his high-end play strength is coupled with excellent ability to shed blockers at the point of attack. The Jets could use help in the defensive front after dealing Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline last season, and Stone is a scheme-versatile defender capable of playing multiple spots. With only 1.5 sacks last season, Stone needs to expand his menu of pass-rush moves, as he’s more of a pocket collapser than true penetrator,” Reid said.

In this projection, the Jets would also replace the other player they traded away in Williams with a brand new defensive tackle out of the package.