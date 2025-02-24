Hi, Subscriber

New Jets Browns Trade Rumor Could Shake up the 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL rumor mill is churning ahead of the 2025 combine.

A fan asked NFL Insider Josina Anderson on social media if there is any legitimacy to the rumors that the New York Jets could trade up in the 2025 NFL draft to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

“Jets fans, I intend to write stuff for you later today,” Anderson responded.

It took a few days, but Anderson delivered on her promise. On Monday, February 24 Anderson revealed in a column that the Cleveland Browns are the “most willing to listen” to trade offers for the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the teams who hold top three picks in the draft.

“I’m not saying the Browns will make a move back, I just think they’ll be the most willing to listen,” Anderson explained. “But if the Jets have a player they think will turn the franchise around, and they have to go up to get him—Cleveland could potentially be the place to start. While there is a logical understanding that overall change will take time, realistically, one will always sense the urgency to succeed in New York and around the Jets.”

Rumors Sparked on Social Media About a Potential Jets Trade up for a QB

It started on X previously Twitter when Brett Hoffman, a fantasy football analyst, shared a massive Jets trade rumor involving Cam Ward.

“The Jets have contacted the Titans to discuss the #1 pick in the NFL Draft to get Cam Ward.

Potential Trade Package:

Jets’ first-round pick (2025), second-round pick (2025), a first-round pick (2026), a second-round pick (2026) and another second-round pick (2027),” Hoffman revealed.

Hoffman explained that he has “good sources with a few teams.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr openly talked about the Jets potentially trading up in the first round for a quarterback on the “First Draft” podcast.

However, instead of trading up to the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick, Kiper could see the Jets swapping with the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick No. 5.

“What would preclude the Jets from going up ahead of the Raiders [at pick No. 6] and getting a guy like Shedeur Sanders,” Kiper asked Field Yates.

They discussed the possibility of Sanders sliding to the Jaguars at pick No. 5. If that were to happen, the Jets would have to leapfrog the Raiders at pick No. 6 to get Sanders by trading with Jacksonville.

