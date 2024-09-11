Jets Sign $27 Million Ex-Starter, Protection for Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets are adding some new protection for Aaron Rodgers.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed veteran offensive lineman Connor McGovern to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Jets announced that they have “released Xazavian Valladay from the practice squad.”

McGovern had spent the last four seasons with the Jets.

He originally joined the team in 2020 on a three-year $27 million contract. Right before the 2023 NFL draft, McGovern rejoined the team on a one-year deal for $1.9 million.

McGovern remained a free agent since he hit the open market back in March, but now he returns for a fifth season with the green and white.

Jets Bring in Some Much Needed Depth on the Interior

Right before the start of the 2024 season, the Jets lost reserve offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer to a hand injury. He was placed on injured reserve meaning he would miss at least four games if not more.

Schweitzer was set to serve as the top interior backup at left guard, center, and right guard for the Jets in 2024. With him out for the foreseeable future, the Jets didn’t have any immediate answers for who would replace him on the depth chart.

Initially the green and white planned on utilizing some in-house backup options.

The addition of McGovern brings some much-needed experience to that group. McGovern, 31, has appeared in 102 games and has made 91 starts during his eight-year career to date.

McGovern was one of seven offensive linemen the Jets worked out on Wednesday, September 11.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson said that the workout list included: Zach Bailey, Mason Brooks, Matthew Cindric, Matt Hennessey, Alec Lindstrom, Daryl Williams, and McGovern.

Wilson noted that all of these players were interior offensive linemen [centers and guards].

McGovern Brings Stuff Both on and off the Field for the Jets in 2024

The main reason the Jets brought McGovern in is because of his football ability. Gang Green had a need on the interior for a backup and McGovern fills it.

However, he also brings leadership and the ability to mentor some of the younger players on the roster.

Jets starting center Joe Tippmann told ESPN radio host Jake Asman before the season that McGovern was instrumental in his development as a rookie.

They watched film together, worked out together, and McGovern often pulled him aside during practice to work on technique and to share insight.

Now the Jets are bringing all of that back to the table for Tippmann. Last season McGovern got the starting nod to start the season, but he eventually passed the torch to Tippmann in the middle of the year.

The roles have reversed in 2024. Tippmann entered the season as the unquestioned starter at center. McGovern is now coming in clearly in a backup role.

He will start off on the practice squad, but as he works himself back into football shape and reacclimates himself to the team, he will likely make the jump to the 53-man roster.

This is a win-win move for the Jets. McGovern already knows the coaching staff and system. McGovern also likely came in on a dirt cheap contract which shouldn’t affect the cap.