NFC Team Steals 55-Game Jets Starter, Sign Cowboys OL

The New Orleans Saints signing veteran offensive lineman Connor McGovern off the New York Jets practice squad was a move that went under the radar.

He was signed by the Saints on Friday, October 4, and then got into the game in Week 5 on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After losing McGovern, that opened up a spot on the Jets’ practice squad. In a corresponding move, the green and white signed offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom.

The Jets also brought back Mr. Irrelevant, Jaylen Key, to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the green and white released linebacker Anthony Hines from the practice squad.

Jets Lose Aaron Rodgers Protection Insurance Policy With McGovern Gone

Gang Green fans viewed their team as having one of the best rosters in football. During the course of the offseason, they nitpicked what areas of the team could be improved.

One of those was the backup center position.

There were concerns that veteran Wes Schweitzer couldn’t stay healthy and if he were to go down the team would be in a rough spot. Spoiler alert, that is exactly what happened.

Ahead of the season opener, Schweitzer hurt his hand and was placed on injured reserve. That left the Jets dangerously thin on the interior of the offensive line.

Fans have been begging since the offseason for the team to bring back McGovern. He was with the team from 2020 through 2023. During that period, McGovern appeared and started in 55 games.

Despite public pleas, the Jets stuck with the players inside the building. Eventually, the team relented and brought McGovern back on the practice squad on September 11. He was with the team for just under a month before the Saints swiped him away.

Now the team is once again razor-thin on the interior of the offensive line.

Jets Bring Back a Familiar Face and Add in a New One

Key was the last pick of the 2024 NFL draft. He didn’t make the 53-man roster, but he was brought back on the practice squad initially. However, he was dumped from the practice squad on September 24.

It isn’t surprising that Key was brought back. The staff likes him and he’s a worthwhile developmental project for the future.

The new guy on the block is Lindstrom who stands in at 6-foot-3 and tips the scale at 300 pounds. He originally entered the NFL back in 2022 as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys out of Boston College.

The entirety of his rookie season was spent on the practice squad until he got hurt in November of his rookie campaign. Most recently the big man was in the UFL with the Memphis Showboats in January of 2024.

Lindstrom did spend some time with the Los Angeles Rams in training camp, but he didn’t make the final roster.

It’s worth noting that Lindstrom, is the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons multi-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom. You can never have enough offensive linemen on an NFL roster. This is a dart throw, kick the tires type move.