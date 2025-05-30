Jets Have Made Contract Offers to Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson: Report

The New York Jets are trying to lock down their young stars, Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler told Connor Long on “The Jake Asman Show” that the Jets have made “some sort of contract offers for those two players.”

“I don’t know all of the details, but asking around, that is my expectation that they have at least gotten that far. Now, where that leads and if that leads to anything, I don’t know, but I do think the Jets are going to follow through on their plans to at least try,” Fowler added.

Contract Details Update From Insiders

On Friday, May 30, ESPN put out some contract updates for players who could be paid in the near future.

“Latest on negotiations: Gardner has professed his desire to stay with the Jets long-term. The Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. raised the ceiling with his three-year, $90 million extension. Gardner is thought to be seeking at least that much,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

“Latest on negotiations: The new regime has made it clear that it values Wilson as a foundational player. The feeling is mutual,” Cimini explained. “Talks are in the early stages; this feels like a situation that will heat up in training camp.”

“He’s probably looking for a deal in the $30 million-a-year range. After June 2, the Jets will be among the leaders in cap room, so there’s enough flexibility to make it happen,” Cimini added.

Jets Appear to Be Following Through on Their Word

The new regime said that any potential extension talks would come following the 2025 NFL draft.

A month after the draft, it appears there has been some movement on that front.

Based on the latest updates from Cimini, Gardner and Wilson are swimming in the $30 million per year range on a multi-year deal.

If that comes to fruition, both players would become the highest-paid and second-highest-paid players in franchise history.

Quinnen Williams currently holds that crown with his $96 million extension. Williams makes $24 million per year, per Over The Cap. The former Alabama product is the sixth-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

He is the highest-paid Jet ever on a per-year basis and in terms of the overall value of the contract.

These potential new deals for Gardner and Wilson would clear that by at least $6 million per year on an annual basis and likely top it overall in terms of value as the cap continues to go up every year.