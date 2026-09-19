Jets Announce Roster Move After Bad News on Rookie First-Round Draft Pick

The New York Jets are shutting down Omar Cooper Jr.

“#Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. is going to be placed on Injured Reserve, sources say, giving him four weeks to recover from his ankle sprain,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on Septembr 19. “He’ll be designated to return and should be back shortly.”

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted, “Four plays on offense, including one big play … and now he goes to IR.”

“Tough start for the Jets rookie,” the New York Post’s Brian Costello posted in reaction.

The Athletic’s Zack Roseblatt reported, “Can confirm Jets placed Omar Cooper on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per source. The expectation is that he should be back shortly after the four weeks are up.

“The Jets are also elevating K Jason Sanders and LB Troy Reeder from the practice squad this week, per source.”

Jets Place Omar Cooper Jr. on IR: Report

The 30th overall pick of the 2026 draft, Cooper is the latest Jets wide receiver to hit the injured list, joining veteran Tim Patrick.

Cooper started the Jets’ Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans The 6-foot, 190-pound former Indiana Hoosiers star and CFP national champion finished the the contest with one reception for 30 yards in a 23-10 victory.

The effort both teased his potential and showed what the Jets will miss while he is sidelined.

Jets starters Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell are both healthy. However, there are questions about Arian Smith, while Isaiah Williams is limited physically.

Since the Jets didn't elevate a WR this week, they're rolling with this group: Garrett WilsonAD MitchellIsaiah WilliamsArian Smith I expect Kenyon Sadiq to play a big role and he can line up anywhere. https://t.co/02PuHgtbfR — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 19, 2026

The Jets surely hope that Cooper can indeed make it back to the field in short order. They will have 21 days from opening his practice window to determine if and when he can come off the IR. It not, they must leave him there for the rest of the season.

That does not seem to be in consideration, though, so the countdown until his return is on.

The Jets will look to move to 2-0 with a tilt against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. The Jets will do so without Cooper.