Jets Get Good News About Rookie First-Round Pick Amid Wait on All-Pro

The New York Jets can exhale, albeit only slightly, as the initial news on rookie Omar Cooper Jr.

“X-Rays were negative for Omar Cooper, who is dealing with an ankle sprain,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on September 13. “MRI coming.”

The Ringer and Netflix’s Tom Pelissero corroborated the report with one of his own, including the upcoming MRI.

The Jets selected Cooper with the 30th overall pick, which changed hands multiple times before the selection. He finished the game with one reception for 30 yards before exiting during the first quarter.

Jets HC Gets Honest About Omar Cooper, Minkah Fitzpatrick

Cooper was not the Jets’ only injury concern in the contest, as head coach Aaron Glenn announced.

Five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick also got banged up.

“Injuries that we had, Minkah has a groin um and Coupe has an ankle,” Glenn told reporters on September 13. “I’ll give you more information as we go through the week to see how those guys are, but … I’m not too worried about them at all.”

Fitzpatrick was injured in the opening frame, but he was not ruled doubtful to return until the third quarter.

Perhaps more comfortable after taking a 17-3 lead in the frame, the Jets ruled Fitzpatrick out.

That was just a short while after updating his status to doubtful. Fitzpatrick, who turns 30 in November, is also in his first year with the Jets following a trade with the Miami Dolphins, whom New York will face in Week 7.

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury on a scramble by Titans quarterback Cam Ward. He has missed multiple games in two of the past three seasons.

Still, Glenn’s early confidence is encouraging for Cooper, Fitzpatrick, and the Jets.

Up next, the Jets will look to stack wins when they host the 0-1 Green Bay Packers, who blew a 12-point lead against the Minnesota Vikings in a 39-22 loss in Week 1. That could have them playing inspired in Week 2.