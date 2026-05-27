Jets Sign Rookie 6-Foot-6 OL, Cut Linebacker as OTAs Start

The New York Jets have made a flurry of roster moves as OTAs have gotten underway.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed offensive lineman Courtland Ford and, in a corresponding roster move, have parted ways with linebacker Kendrick Blackshire.

Following the 2026 NFL draft, the Jets signed 12 undrafted free agents in May.

Blackshire was a part of that group of 12. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and weighs 230 pounds.

“He played five seasons in college, two at UTSA and three at Alabama. Blackshire appeared in 27 games for the Crimson Tide and posted 25 tackles and 2 TFL before transferring. Last season with the Roadrunners, he started 11 games and totaled 48 tackles, a sack, and a pick-6 against Rice,” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen wrote in a press release.

Jets Add Some More Beef to the Offensive Line

Ford is listed at 6-foot-6 and weighs 315 pounds.

“[He] played in 46 games and made 25 starts over five seasons at USC (2020-22), Kentucky (2023-24), and UCLA (2025). Last season with the Bruins, Ford started 11 games at left tackle. Beginning his collegiate career with the crosstown Trojans, Ford played in 20 games and made 12 starts (11 at LT) over three seasons at USC. He also played in 15 games for the Wildcats. The Peoria, IL native graduated from Kentucky with a degree in communications,” Allen wrote in a press release.

Gang Green has swapped out rookies on the 91-man roster. The first of 10 OTA practices took place on Wednesday, May 27.

A Hidden Weakness on the Jets’ Offensive Line

The Jets are coming off a really nice season in the trenches. They were the only offensive line in the NFL to start the same five players throughout the course of the 2025 season. This was the first time the Jets accomplished this as a team since 2012 (14 years ago).

In the “NFL Daily” offensive line rankings, the Jets sat at No. 12 in the power rankings ahead of the 2026 season.

The Jets have a solid starting five and some nice depth across the line. However, there is a weakness at backup left tackle.

If Olumuyiwa Fashanu gets hurt, the Jets would likely turn to Max Mitchell.

Mitchell is a fine but unspectacular player. Across his four years in the league, Mitchell has gotten reps across the offensive line (per Pro Football Focus):

Left tackle: 146 snaps

Left guard: 47 snaps

Right guard: 81 snaps

Right tackle: 767 snaps

The Jets’ most experienced backup offensive lineman is Chukwuma Okorafor. The only problem is that he plays exclusively at the right tackle spot. If he were a proper swing tackle that could serve both sides, you’d feel great.

Mitchell isn’t as good a player as Okorafor. So any additional depth the Jets can bring in at left tackle is good news.

Jets Officially Announce Trade

On social media, the Jets announced that they have traded wide receiver Irvin Charles to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a “conditional pick in 2028.”

This trade is “pending” a physical. Charles tore his ACL at the end of the 2024 season and missed all of last year as he rehabbed from that injury.