Jets Called Upon to Hire Team Legend to Save Franchise

The New York Jets are in a dark place. They are set to miss the playoffs for the No. 14 season in a row at 3-8.

Longtime columnist Gary Myers believes the team needs to turn to a legend to help save the franchise.

“My plan to fix the Jets: Hire Curtis Martin as president of football operations. He’s been preparing to get into NFL ownership for years and he loves the Jets, so the Johnsons should sell him a small piece of the team if that would get a deal done. Martin is very well respected in NFL circles and would be the perfect face of the franchise. He is best friends with Bill Parcells and it’s never a bad idea to run ideas past Parcells. Martin would be in charge of hiring a new GM. Joe Douglas has had six years and the team is going backwards. Martin has a million NFL contacts and is part of Roger Goodell’s inner circle. Then the new GM, in consultation with Martin, would hire a coach. The GM and coach would figure out which QB to draft or veteran FA to bring in,” Myers explained on social media.

Jets in Need of a Football Czar to Oversee the Operation

The Jets will be looking for a new head coach in 2025 and very likely a new general manager. However, what Myers is advocating for is a brand new position in the Jets front office.

NBC Sports analyst and co-host of Badlands, Connor Rogers shared a similar sentiment on social media, “There are going to be a lot of debates regarding the Jets this offseason but it feels like there is 1 thing everyone agrees on: They need a president of football ops making the decisions.”

The Jets could utilize this new person for a lot of reasons, but the main one is because of Woody Johnson’s looming absence.

“Both the NFL and the Jets are operating as if owner Woody Johnson will leave the organization again when (or if) he’s nominated the ambassador to the United Kingdom by President-elect Donald Trump,” NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic explained.

Johnson is going to be around for the next round of hires over the coming months, but then he will leave the country for the next four years for his new responsibilities.

That would leave the team in a complete state of unknown.

Jets Need to Start Over… Again

The Jets tried pushing all of their chips into the middle of the table to win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers. That plan failed miserably.

Now it’s time for the Jets to do a complete reset once again.

“Jets fans are tired of starting over. But this team needs a complete overall: Respected football man at the top of the organizational chart. Veteran decision maker at GM. Sharp head coach. QB who can eventually win a Super Bowl. Won’t happen overnight for the Jets, but it’s been 56 years without a SB, so what’s a few more? (By the way, I have not asked Martin if he would be interested. But he would be my first phone call),” Myers added.

Whatever the Jets have been doing, hasn’t worked. It’s time to zig instead of zag. Bringing in a guy like Martin would certainly be a popular move among the fan base.