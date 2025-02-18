Vikings Predicted to Make ‘Hard Run’ at $42 Million Projected Jets Free Agent

New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed is expected to garner “significant interest on the open market” according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

One of those teams that is predicted to make a “hard run” at the veteran corner is the Minnesota Vikings.

“However, the Vikings have other needs, as well—chiefly a pass defense that ranked 28th in the league a year ago. The hole at cornerback could become that much bigger if Byron Murphy Jr. leaves the team in free agency,” Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report explained. “D.J. Reed of the New York Jets isn’t a superstar. But the 28-year-old is a quality starter who hasn’t allowed a passer rating against of 90 in any of the past five seasons.”

PFF projects Reed to land a three-year $42 million contract in free agency with $27.5 million in guarantees. Per Over The Cap, that $14 million annual salary would rank No. 13 in the NFL among the highest-paid cornerbacks.

That would be a significant raise over what Reed earned in free agency from the Jets in 2022. Reed signed a three-year deal for $33 million with only $10.5 million in guaranteed money that offseason.

Jets Are Expected to Let Reed Walk the Plank

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said on social media that the franchise tag window in the league begins on Tuesday, February 18, and runs through Tuesday, March 4.

“The Jets have a new regime, and they’re looking to make changes, not retain older players from the previous administration,” Cimini said. “The tag amount for a corner is expected to exceed $20 million, too rich for the Jets. Reed is expected to test the market.”

When Reed hit the open market for the first time as a true free agent in 2022 – the Jets took a risk. Reed is listed at 5-foot-9 on a slanted hill and tips the scales at 188 pounds, per the Jets roster sheet.

A shorter corner who had limited experience as a starter (22 games) with the Seattle Seahawks. It paid off big time.

Reed transformed into a top-10 corner and finished as one of the best Jets free-agent signings of all time.

“Reed is set to enter free agency after earning his sixth straight season-long 70.0-plus PFF overall grade. His 70.1 coverage grade in 2024 ranked 31st among qualifying cornerbacks. He excelled in PFF’s advanced metrics, boasting a 51.28% lockdown percentage,” PFF posted.

Across his three seasons with the team, Reed appeared and started in 46 contests. During that run, Reed registered two interceptions, 32 pass deflections, and totaled 220 tackles.

Jets Are Projected to Go in Completely the Opposite Direction

Play

While Reed is expected to get a bag in free agency – the Jets will go bargain-shopping to replace him.

Or at least that is what NFL draft analyst Dom C told me on “Boy Green Daily” on Monday, February 17.

“Call this a hot take, I think CB2 [for the Jets] is going to be a position that is not addressed early [in the 2025 NFL draft] and is probably on our roster already. I think we are going to see a battle between [Qwan’tez] Stiggers and JBC [Jarrick Bernard-Converse] for CB2. Now are they the future at the position? I don’t know, but with so many holes you can’t take first or second-round stabs to fill every hole on the roster. So I think they are going to be given a chance, I really do,” Dom C explained.

Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will this Jets roster. A new regime is taking over and it’s going to take time to fix. Some positions on the roster will be a top priority this offseason. It is unlikely that the top of the corner depth chart is one of them.