Concerning Jets Injury Update Ahead of Titans Game: ‘Would Be a Blow’

The New York Jets could be without the services of starting cornerback D.J. Reed in Week 2.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted on social media that Reed was supposed to practice on Friday, September 13 but “Reed was re-evaluated before practice and held out, leading to his change in status.”

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed earlier in the week that Reed was battling “knee soreness.” However, Saleh remained optimistic throughout the week that Reed would be ready to go.

Reed was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week but did not practice on Friday. He officially received the questionable designation heading into the Tennessee Titans game.

Connor Hughes of SNY said if Reed is out for this game, “This would be a blow to the defense.”

Saleh Has a Questionable Track Record With Injury Reports

You have to take everything Coach Saleh says at the podium with a grain of salt. That is particularly true when he is discussing injuries.

Throughout his three and a half years with the team, Saleh has often displayed optimism about an injury situation only to find out a short time later that the injury was far more serious than he led on.

For instance, last season heading into the Week 6 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Saleh said he expected Sauce Gardner to play. The next day Gardner was ruled out ahead of the game.

Despite not having Gardner or Reed for that matter in the contest against the Eagles, the Jets pulled off the improbable upset. In other words, this coaching staff is used to making chicken salad out of chicken you know what.

This time around the Jets are facing a far inferior opponent than the undefeated Eagles from 2023.

Will Levis is making his No. 11 career start in the NFL in the middle of his second season. He is a young passer with plenty of physical gifts. However, he has an affinity for turning the ball over which is something this Jets defense could take full advantage of.

In his two seasons in the league, Levis has thrown six interceptions and has fumbled eight times.

The Jets Are Much Better Prepared for an Injury to the Secondary

If Reed were to miss the game, the Jets have Brandin Echols to come off the bench.

Echols is in the middle of year No. 4. During that time he has appeared in 42 games and has made 15 starts. Echols is more experienced than your typical backup cornerback at the NFL level.

Beyond Echols, the Jets have two terrific options on the bench at corner.

Qwan’tez Stiggers has been the story of the offseason for the Jets. A CFL player who didn’t play a lick of college football, drafted in the fifth round, and has looked like he has belonged at the NFL level this offseason.

Another great find by the Jets scouting and coaching staff has been Jarrick Bernard-Converse. He exploded on the scene in training camp and the preseason. The talented former LSU defensive back made the 53-man roster but has been buried on the depth chart.