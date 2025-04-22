Jets Have $57 Million Backup Plan Ready if They Miss out on Draft Target

If the New York Jets miss out on their tight end target during the 2025 NFL draft, they have a backup plan at the ready.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert “remains a name to watch on the trade market.”

Sources: #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert remains a name to watch on the trade market as the draft approaches. Interested teams believe Philadelphia would be open to future picks if they don’t receive 2025 draft capital. Goedert is in the final year of his deal and he could be looking… pic.twitter.com/huEBp0Zykh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 17, 2025

Goedert has one year left on his $57 million contract. The veteran pass catcher is set to count $11.76 million against the cap in 2025.

Mitchel Milani of Bleacher Report proposed a trade on “NFL Daily” that would connect the dots.

New York Jets receive: tight end Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles receive: a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall)

A Goedert Move Would Likely Stem From Desperation

If the Jets traded for Goedert, it would go against what the regime has done this offseason.

Goedert, 30, is an older player who has an expensive price tag. Not only would the Jets have to pay him financially, but in a proposed deal, they would have to give up a mid-round pick.

With the depth of this tight end class, the Jets would be better served simply taking a young tight end in the fourth round versus trading for someone else’s leftovers in the fridge.

However, the pro of a potential Godert deal is his experience. During his seven seasons at the NFL level, he has racked up 349 receptions for 4,085 receiving yards and has scored 24 touchdowns.

The Jets’ tight end room lacks experience and hope. Godert would raise the floor significantly.

Jets Are Hot and Heavy Over One of the Top Prospects in This Class

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Jets “recently and quietly” hosted Penn State tight end Tyler Warren on a visit.

“There are certain members of their organization who are said to be enamored with the player many consider to be the top tight end in this class. (Warren also visited the Giants the day after he worked out for the Jets.),” Schefter added.

During the annual ESPN NFL Nation mock draft, Rich Cimini was on the clock for the Jets at pick No. 7 overall.

Three players were on the board that Cimini considered with that selection: Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, and Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.

Cimini ultimately picked Banks over Warren due to “positional value.”

In the annual ESPN #NFL Nation mock draft, ESPN’s Rich Cimini selected Texas OL Kelvin Banks Jr for the #Jets with the No. 7 overall pick. He passed on Penn State TE Tyler Warren & Michigan DT Mason Graham. Cimini said he took Banks over Warren because of ‘positional value.’… pic.twitter.com/RBIyjR7BbP — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 22, 2025

In the modern draft era (since 1970), the Jets have never made a selection with the No. 7 overall pick. The highest the Jets have ever taken a tight end is with the No. 9 overall pick in franchise history.

Jerome Barkum, a tight end out of Jackson State, was the No. 9 overall pick in 1972 by the Jets. Then, in 1995, the Jets took Penn State tight end Kyle Brady with the No. 9 overall pick.