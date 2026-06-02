Jets Sign 6-Foot-5 Former Giants WR, Cut Kicker During OTAs

The New York Jets have been busy.

On Monday, June 1, the team announced that they had signed former New York Giants wide receiver Da’Quan Felton to the 91-man roster.

Felton, 25, is listed at 6-foot-5 and weighs 213 pounds. He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft. Shortly after that, he signed with the Giants. Felton was with the team until final roster cuts, when he was waived with an injury designation. When he didn’t get claimed by another team, he reverted to the Giants’ injured reserve. He then spent the last four months with the Giants before he got cut in April.

“He played collegiately at Virginia Tech in 2023-24, catching 70 balls for 1,027 yards (14.7/rec) and had 10 TDs. Beginning his career at Norfolk State, Felton, a Portsmouth, VA, native, had 67 receptions for 1,065 yards (15.9 per) and 9 TDs in 23 games over three seasons (2019, 2021 and 2022) with the Green & Gold,” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen wrote in a press release.

Jets Add a New Face at Linebacker

The green and white also added a young piece to the linebacking corps.

Chase Wilson participated as a tryout player at the rookie minicamp in May. He didn’t make the team, but he must have made enough of an impression that if an opportunity presented itself, he would get another shot.

Wilson is listed at 6-foot-1 and weighs 230 pounds.

“As a redshirt senior with West Virginia last season, Wilson totaled 46 tackles (24 solo), 4.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 INTs and 2 PD over 11 games. Wilson began his collegiate career at Colorado State, appearing in 42 games with the Rams from 2020-24 while amassing 234 tackles (121 solo), 14 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 INTs, 7 PD, 2 FR, and 1 FF,” Allen wrote in a press release.

A Flurry of Roster Moves

The Jets had to create two roster spots to fit in these new players.

The team announced that they have waived placekicker Lenny Krieg and “waived/injured” linebacker Kobe King.

That leaves the Jets with two kickers remaining on the roster: Cade York and Younghoe Koo. York missed time last week during OTAs with a groin injury.

Robby Sabo of Jets X-Factor agreed with the team’s decision to eliminate a kicker from the competition.

“Yeah, it makes sense. Why carry three [kickers]? You never want three on the 90-man roster during the offseason. I’m sure others have already shared this on the show, but Koo outperformed him last week in the one media day, but I’m sure, based on this transaction, that he has been doing it consistently each day,” Sabo explained on “The Jake Asman Show.”

Krieg was the mystery man of the group. He is originally from Germany and participated in the NFL’s International Pathway Program. Last year, he was on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Krieg’s claim to fame was converting a 57-yard field goal during the preseason with Atlanta last year.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini continues to say on the “Jets Collective” podcast that he believes the team’s starting kicker “isn’t on campus yet.” In other words, at some point later in the offseason, the Jets will find out who their true next kicker is going to be.