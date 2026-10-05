Two Jets Players Facing Punishment From NFL After Loss to Bears

At least two New York Jets players, rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. and veteran Brandon Stephens could receive additional bad news following the loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4 in the form of costly fines.

Both players committed infractions that are among the NFL’s fineable offenses.

Jackson’s infraction occurred first, coming during the first quarter of the Jets’ 23-12 loss that dropped them to 1-3 on the season.

On a second-and-8, as Bears running back Kyle Monangai gained 1 yard on a carry, Jackson made the stop. He was also flagged for a facemask, though, gifting the Bears 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.

Fines for facemasks can reach $11,941 the first time, per the NFL.

Second-time infractions can incur fines that reach as high as $17,911, though amounts can vary at the NFL’s discretion.

Jackson, the nephew of Super Bowl champion and former NFL safety Dexter Jackson and a fourth-round pick by the Jets in the 2026 draft, finished the contest with 4 total tackles in a game where he and his defensive teammates were on the field a lot.

His infraction appeared to come with additional consequences during the game.

“Have the Jets benched Darrell Jackson Jr and replaced him with Jack Heflin after that facemask?” The Jets Press asked in a post on X. “Heflin is playing damn near every snap.”

If Jackson was benched, it did not last long, as he made more plays later in the game, while also avoiding more infractions. Stephens’ committed the same infraction as Jackson, but during third quarter.

Jets Veteran Brandon Stephens Part of Troubling Trend

Stephens’ infraction happened during a second-and-4 from the Bears’ 34-yard line, as Tyson Bagent completed a pass for Cole Kmet for 6 yards.

Stephens was not involved in that action, but he was caught getting his hands on Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze’s facemask. That drew the flag. Now, like Jackson, he faces potential additional discipline from the NFL.

Stephens also had 4 combined stops, and he also recovered a fumble.

That was on second-and-6 from the Bears’ 28-yard line during the third quarter. It also happened to be Swift’s last touch of the ballgame.

Jets Have Discipline Problem

The Jets committed 12 penalties for 76 yards compared for four for 29 yards from the Bears. It is even easier to see how they had such a striking disparity in time of possession. But it is also part of a much larger problem.

They were already among the top-five in penalties against, per The Football Database.

Their own penalties wiped 3 interceptions off the board in the loss to the Bears. Until they get that fixed, the Jets will continue to contribute to their own demise on a weekly basis.

That will ultimately fall on head coach Aaron Glenn, who has already come under intense scrutiny for his in-game management, an issue that again reared its head during the Jets defeat on the road in Week 4.

Even the snapping their takeaway drought was not enough of a consolation.

The time of possession and other stats paint a telling picture, but this game could have gone much differently if the Jets could avoid crippling mistakes, including from Glenn.