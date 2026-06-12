Insider Explains Why Jets Haven’t Signed Rookie Darrell Jackson Jr

The New York Jets have one last rookie who remains unsigned, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr.

So what’s the holdup? ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

“I think from what I understand, they’re just waiting. There’s a cluster of guys at the top of the fourth round who haven’t signed yet. I think the Jets are waiting for some of those guys to fall into place. It’s probably just on how much guaranteed money is there. We know what the total amount is going to be, and that much we know. These are pre-slotted. What we don’t know is how much of it gets guaranteed [and] what’s the timetable on the payout?” Cimini said.

“We are not talking about a huge contract here. It’s obviously going to get done before training camp. No fourth-round pick is going to hold out of training camp. So it’s just a matter of time, I wouldn’t worry about it at all,” Cimini added.

Longtime radio personality Brandon Tierney jumped in and said, “I just don’t want to hear about offset language. You want to talk about something that is just… It’s an automatic summer tune-out. I’m just like figure it out, idiots.”

.@RichCimini explained why the #Jets haven’t signed their last rookie DT Darrell Jackson Jr to his contract yet: ‘I think from what I understand they are just waiting, there is a cluster of guys at the top of the fourth round that haven’t signed yet. I think the Jets are waiting… pic.twitter.com/0UnLIn9BLa — Jets Collective (@NYJetsHMA) June 12, 2026

Jackson Isn’t Expected to Be an Immediate Contributor

On a previous episode of the “Jets Collective” podcast, Cimini explained why he expects the Jets to “redshirt” Jackson in 2026.

“At first glance, you’re saying another defensive tackle? Do they really need another defensive tackle? But look what’s on the horizon. Harrison Phillips and David Onyemata are on one-year deals, basically so they’re going to be free agents after this year. So I think this was a future pick. I do not think Darrell Jackson Jr will be playing a lot. He will probably be an inactive player for much of the year. It’s essentially a redshirt year for him,” Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

Jackson, 23, is listed at 6-foot-5 and weighs 315 pounds, according to the Jets online roster sheet.

That isn’t the only big man the team has added this offseason.

Extra Emphasis on the Big Men

On the Jets’ 91-man roster, they have eight players on the defensive line who are 300+ pounds.

Four of those players just joined the roster this offseason:

David Onyemata (300 pounds)

T’Vondre Sweat (366 pounds)

Jack Heflin (304 pounds)

Darrell Jackson Jr (315 pounds)

That is on top of the four players who were already here, who were 300+ pounds:

Head coach Aaron Glenn explained this week that it wasn’t by accident. It was a concerted effort.

“It was. It’s a big man’s game, it will always be a big man’s game, and for us to be able to add large men that have the ability that those guys have, the agility that those guys have, it only makes us better as a team. That’s across the board; O-line, D-line, at the linebacker spot. Demario (Davis) is about 242 pounds, something like that. Even our guys on the edges with J.J. (Kingsley Enagbare) and (Joseph) Ossai, those guys are big men. Even (David) Bailey, he’s a 255-pound man with long arms. To your point, yes, that was an emphasis for us, but not only big men, but big men that can move,” Glenn said.