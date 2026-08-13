Jets Hall of Famer Interested in Taking Coaching Job With the Bills

Crossing enemy lines?

New York Jets Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis is considering taking a coaching job with the Buffalo Bills.

He offered his services to Buffalo during an interview with Tim Graham of The Athletic.

“I think Jim [Leonhard] will be a future head coach. Tell him if he needs a secondary coach to give me a call. Maybe this is my interview where I tell Jim that if he ever needs help, to keep me at the top of the list,” Revis told Graham.

“I’m not joking at all … I’ve always loved the game, and I’ve always loved playing with Jim,” Revis added.

Graham shared Revis’ desire to take a job with the Bills to Buffalo defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

“Leonhard grinned, unfolded a practice call sheet from his pocket and jotted down Revis’ phone number,” Graham wrote.

Leonhard was hired as the Bills’ new defensive coordinator this offseason after spending the last two years with the Denver Broncos.

A Change of Heart?

Revis, 41, seemed to imply to ESPN New York’s Jake Asman back in 2023 ahead of his Hall of Fame induction that he wasn’t certain that a future coaching gig was in the cards.

“Sometimes that’s what people want to see. Like I said, I’m very competitive, so my competitive meter is very, very high … You know, I love the game, I want to win, I want to win every game, I want to win every snap, that’s in the perfect world which doesn’t really exist,” Revis explained on “The Jake Asman Show.”

However, three years later, “football is pulling at him again.”

Graham explained that Revis is now “an empty nester” with both of his children in college.

“I understand the coaching life and how guys have to relocate and move certain places, but the kids are out of the house. I have time and opportunity to do other things,” Revis explained to Graham.

This Wouldn’t Be the First Time…

If Revis joined the Bills’ coaching staff, it wouldn’t be the first time that he burned the Jets’ fan base.

The former Pitt product entered the league as the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft. He spent eight of his 11 seasons in the NFL with the Jets.

In 2014, he signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent. A hated rival of the Jets. In that lone season with the Pats, Revis was a key contributor to New England’s Super Bowl title.

A year later, he returned to play for the Jets after signing a deal with them in free agency in 2015. However, fans never forgot that he opted to play for a hated rival, let alone that he won a Super Bowl during his brief tenure with the Pats.

If Revis joined Buffalo, he would be reuniting with another former member of the Jets in Jim Leonhard.

Leonhard crossed over for three seasons with Revis in New York (2009-11). He joined the Jets as a free agent after the team hired Rex Ryan. Leonhard had spent the 2008 season with the Baltimore Ravens and Ryan.