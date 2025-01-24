Jets Hire 6-Foot-6 Ex-QB, Broncos Exec to Fill GM Role: Report

The New York Jets have hired their next general manager.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson broke the news on social media that Denver Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey is set to be hired as the next general manager.

Breaking: A high-level league source tells me Denver #Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey is getting the #Jets GM job.@BovadaOfficial pic.twitter.com/Q2kO8FXOXa — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 24, 2025

Mougey, 39, is a former college quarterback who ended up switching over to the wide receiver position.

He stands in at 6-foot-6 and tips the scales at 230 pounds.

Mougey played his college ball at San Diego State. The first two years there were at the QB position and the final two years were at wide receiver.

Mougey went undrafted in 2009 and spent offseasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals.

Jets End up Going in a Unique Direction

After his short playing career, Mougey got into the scouting side of things.

He has spent the entirety of his scouting and executive career with the Broncos from 2012 through the present day. Mougey served as a scouting intern, personnel & scouting assistant, college & pro personnel scout, area scout, assistant director of college scouting, director of player personnel, and most recently he was promoted to assistant GM in 2022.

On Thursday, January 23 I spoke with NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright who covers the entire league but specifically covers the Broncos day-to-day for KOA Colorado.

He gave some interesting intel on Mougey.

“Used to room with Kevin O’Connell when he was there at San Diego State, that was his roommate,” Allbright told me on “Boy Green Meets Wudi.” “Mougey is a good dude. By all accounts, no one has a crossword sideways to say about him. He came up through the ranks, started as an intern, and through hard work got himself all the way to where he is now as an assistant general manager. Got a great eye for talent. [Mougey] is huge by the way, he really is, he makes you feel tiny. He has been George Paton’s right-hand man, Paton saw the talent there, and promoted him.”

“He comes from the scouting side of the house, not the finance side – which is kind of what you want in a general manager. There are some of these guys that come from the finance side and economics and all of that – he is a football dude. I have no doubt he is going to be successful wherever he goes so he comes with my highest recommendation, that said please don’t take him from me,” Allbright jokingly said.

For those who don’t know anything about the NEW #Jets general manager Darren Mougey, my guy @AllbrightNFL joined me yesterday to talk about him:@thejameswudi #JetUp #BroncosCountry https://t.co/HHFpixGsyT — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 24, 2025

Jets Made a Pivot in The GM Search

Earlier this week it appeared the Jets were set to hire Washington Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark as the next general manager. However after his in-person interview, the Jets decided to do another round of conversations.

The Jets hired Aaron Glenn and locked him in.

On Friday, January 24 Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said that a decision from the Jets was expected to happen “as soon as today.” He also added that the expectation was the next general manager would be Darren Mougey or Trey Brown – not Newmark.

There’s a sense that the #Jets will make a decision on who will be GM as soon as today — and the expectation is that it will be Darren Mougey or Trey Brown. Mougey and Brown both interviewed yesterday. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 24, 2025

