Insider Shares Darren Mougey Jets Job Security Update

Following the New York Jets’ loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins, everybody’s job security came into question.

While ESPN’s Rich Cimini admitted things look “bleak” for Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, he shared a different stance regarding general manager Darren Mougey.

“I don’t think they would clean house,” Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast. In other words, if Glenn were fired, Cimini doesn’t believe Mougey would also get the pink slip.

In fact, Cimini said his gut tells him Mougey will play a significant role in determining who Glenn’s potential replacement would be in 2027.

“My gut would be that he [Woody Johnson] would allow Mougey to run the coaching search. Mougey would be the point man, much like Joe Douglas became the guy who hired Robert Saleh. After Joe was there a couple of years and they got rid of [Adam] Gase, they said, ‘Okay, Joe, you’re in charge of hiring the next coach.’ Now, Christopher Johnson sat in on all of those interviews, but it was Joe [who] brought the football expertise to those interviews, and my gut would tell me that Mougey would be in that role running the search,” Cimini continued on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

Mougey Appears to Be in a Good Place

A week ago, Cimini was asked to provide a job security update on Mougey.

“Yeah, I mean it’s solid right now. I think he is well regarded, and there’s no Chris Ballard situation here; I mean, nothing is going to happen to Mougey. I think he will be around next year,” Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast on Monday, October 19.

These comments back up what I’ve heard from people who have interacted with Jets owner Woody Johnson. When talking to fans, he has referenced Mougey as “The General” and someone who will be an important driving force in turning this team around.

AG Remains Employed

Despite some loud noise from outside the building, Glenn remains employed as the Jets’ head coach.

He participated in his normal media availability the next day after the game. Naturally, Glenn was asked about that noise around his job security, and how he prevents it from affecting his guys in the locker room.

“That’s basically it. We know it’s going to get noisy. That’s just what happens in this league with any team, especially at this point, when the record is not exactly where it needs to be. The most important thing for us, and I think our guys have been doing a heck of a job with this, is just blocking out everything on the outside. Just focus on who we have in this building and then just improving. It all starts with how we go about practice. It all starts with how we go about meetings. It all starts with how we go about walkthroughs. That’s where the focal point will be for us. We get it. We understand that this league is about winning and we have to do a better job when it comes to that. I promise you, we’re focused on that and we’re trying to do everything we can to get those wins and that’s what we look forward to each week,” Glenn responded.