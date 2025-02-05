Hi, Subscriber

Jets GM Darren Mougey Raises Eyebrows With First Firing

The New York Jets are going out with the old and in with the new.

CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones shared on social media that the Jets and “Co-Director of Player Personnel Greg Nejmeh have mutually parted ways.”

Nejmeh had previously been with the organization for the last 16 years “in a variety of roles and will now seek opportunities with other teams,” Jones added.

Nejmeh’s 16-year run with the team coincided with the longest playoff drought [still active] in Jets franchise history.

Social Media Erupts Over the Jets News

“Think it is good early sign for Mougey/Glenn that a change like this is happening,” Jets analyst Joe Caporoso responded.

Some Jets fans responded to Caporoso saying they didn’t know who Nejmeh was and questioned the impact of such a move.

“One of the things we were hoping to see a prospective head of football operations do (but perhaps they are giving this GM/HC combo the bandwidth to do themselves) is start taking apart the relatively senior FO infrastructure that has been here effectively the entire 14-year drought or most of it, it is an alarmingly deep bench. [Joe] Douglas never touched it and in fact doubled down on it by bringing [Rex] Hogan back,” Caporoso said.

Jets analyst Will Parkinson predicted that this wouldn’t be the last of the firings by Mougey.

“Would assume this won’t be the last of the change up in the front office,” Parkinson said. “Likely will be more firings and one or multiple meaningful additions to the front office.”

ESPN radio host Jake Asman said, “Good start for Darren Mougey. Need fresh blood in the front office.”

Insider Shares More Info on Jets Front Office

The Jets quickly removed Nejmeh from the team website.

Brian Costello of the New York Post told Jake Asman on “The Jake Asman Show” that he hasn’t “heard much” as it pertains to Mougey making additions to the Jets front office.

However, Coz did say he could see Mougey adding a true No. 2 – right-hand man – ahead of the 2025 NFL draft aka an assistant GM type. He thinks the majority of the front-office additions will take place after the draft.

Phil Savage who had been serving as the interim Jets general manager since Joe Douglas was fired has seemingly remained with the team.

On the team website, they have changed his job title to “consultant.”

“One thing that is weird to me about the Jets is the scouting department is virtually the same. There are guys there from [Mike] Tannenbaum, there are some guys from [John] Idzik, there are some guys from [Mike] Maccagnan and I think maybe one or two who were added by Douglas. Obviously, his right-hand men are all gone,” Costello said on “The Jake Asman Show.” “In terms of the scouts, there hasn’t been a lot of turnover.”

A few hours after this interview on Tuesday, February 4 the news of the Jets firing Nejmeh went public. It sounds like there is a new sheriff in town and his name is Darren Mougey.

