‘Rare’ 3-Team Jets Trade Proposal Swaps Davante Adams-Haason Reddick

The New York Jets have a chance to wash their hands and get a lot better in the process.

ESPN proposed a blockbuster “rare” three-team trade that could shift the foundation of the NFL.

New York Jets receive: wide receiver Davante Adams

Kansas City Chiefs receive: pass rusher Haason Reddick and a 2025 sixth-rounder (via the Raiders)

Las Vegas Raiders receive: defensive end George Karlaftis, wide receiver Allen Lazard, a 2025 fifth-round pick (via the Chiefs), and a 2025 second-round draft choice (via the Jets)

“Instead of cutting their losses on a problematic situation with Reddick, the Jets should use him to push even more chips into the middle with a rare three-team trade. The Jets still need a pass rusher, but they also need more receiving help. Adams would convert New York’s offense from being threatening to dangerous, and the draft pick compensation is lightly mitigated by getting out of Lazard’s $10 million fully guaranteed salary,” ESPN’s Seth Walder explained.

The Latest With Jets and Reddick

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that this situation between Reddick and the Jets, “goes beyond money.”

“It centers on whether he was promised an extension at the time of the trade,” Cimini said. “Neither Reddick nor his camp have commented, but they evidently feel wronged by the Jets. He appears to be entrenched in his position.”

Reddick requested a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason and he requested a trade from the Jets after they didn’t meet his demands.

General manager Joe Douglas came out and bluntly said they have no intentions of trading him.

“It would take a major shift in position,” for Douglas to trade Reddick according to Cimini but at the same time Cimini admitted that “it’s hard to envision Reddick in a Jets uniform.”

New York is amid a win now season and they need pieces and players that can help them do that. Trading Reddick for future draft capital does little to nothing for this current regime.

However, flipping him for pieces that could help the team win right now could be interesting.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler spoke to several executives around the league who believe a trade “is looking more likely” for Reddick and the Jets.

“Not sure they have a choice,” an NFC executive told ESPN. “They wouldn’t get similar value back [a third-rounder], but it would be hard [for the Jets] to pay him at this point, and he clearly doesn’t want to be there. Both sides badly mismanaged the situation.”

ESPN #NFL Insider @JFowlerESPN spoke w/several league execs who believe the #Jets will ultimately trade Haason Reddick at some point in 2024: "No end in sight. Both sides appear dug in as the Jets wait for the defensive end to report to work. He remains on the reserve/did not… pic.twitter.com/Qio1n11eBQ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 12, 2024

ESPN Analyst Tells Me Davante Adams to the Jets Is a Formality

I spoke with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg aka Greeny on “Boy Green Daily” and he told me matter of factly that he “already considers Davante Adams a Jet, I believe we will trade for him at some [point] before the trade deadline.”

He told me if the Jets land Adams, “I think we’ll have the best offense in the AFC.”

Despite Adams currently being with the Raiders, he continues to keep tabs on his former quarterback.

“Well honestly he [Aaron Rodgers] looked really good to me,” Adams told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams.” “For him having missed a full year of competitive football, I think he looked pretty good out there.”