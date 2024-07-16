Davante Adams’ Agents Fires off Message About Jets Trade Rumors

A new plot twist in the wild Davante Adams – New York Jets trade rumors this offseason.

Adams’ agents, Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer, provided a statement to Adam Schefter of ESPN to address the viral trade conversation on social media.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period,” they explained.

Jets-Raiders Trade Timeline for a Potential Adams Deal

Active trade discussions between the Jets and Raiders may not be happening right now, but they certainly transpired in 2023.

Schefter revealed in a column posted on November 4, 2023, that the Jets attempted to steal Adams away from the Raiders at the NFL trade deadline but Las Vegas “rejected” their advances.

A few weeks later, Schefter revealed in another column for ESPN that the Jets were expected to “revisit” the Adams-Raiders trade conversations during the 2024 offseason.

Nothing materialized with those conversations over the past couple of months, but a former NFL player believes that’ll change.

“The dead cap for the Raiders this year is $40 million [if they traded him]. I’m hearing that this is gonna happen – if it does happen – in late August or early September,” Former NFL quarterback and current radio analyst Boomer Esiason said on WFAN. “And the cap hit for him is $25 million.”

That timeline seems to combat what I’ve heard from both the Raiders and Jets side of things. Las Vegas would be waving the white flag by dealing Adams away before the season. That doesn’t make sense. From a New York perspective, the Jets want to see what they have in-house before pulling the trigger on that kind of move.

If a trade is going to happen this year, there are some non-negotiable ingredients. Las Vegas has to be terrible by the trade deadline. New York would have to avoid being a complete and utter disaster. If they’re average or above that they can convince themselves to push the chips into the middle of the table for a big move.

If those things happen, Adams could reunite with his old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the chances of this trade going through are slim to none without those key pieces to the puzzle.

New Trade Demands Could Benefit the Jets

On Tuesday, July 16 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk officially requested a trade, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

That doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Aiyuk will ultimately be dealt, but it’s another chapter in the story. For context, Deebo Samuel had previously requested a trade and he still ended up signing a long-term deal to stay in the bay.

Regardless this new update is good news for the Jets. If the 49ers deal away Aiyuk, then their team will be weaker.

It’s unlikely that they will pull off a player-for-player trade. That means it would be built around future draft picks which don’t help now. The Jets are scheduled to play the 49ers on Monday Night Football to kick off the season.

If they don’t trade him there is an outside shot that Aiyuk holds out and if he’s unavailable or compromised in any way for the season opener, that also helps out the Jets.

The green and white are rooting for chaos ahead of the season opener.