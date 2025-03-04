Jets Abruptly Cut $140 Million 3-Time All-Pro After Failing to Find Trade

The Davante Adams era is over with the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini confirmed that the team released the star wideout on Tuesday, March 4.

This move creates $29.9 million in cap space, Cimini revealed.

And just like that, the Jets get $29.9M in cap room. Free agency, here they come. https://t.co/0xVIT6yPdA — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 4, 2025

Adams had two years left on the $140 million contract he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, his deal included no more guaranteed money.

Jets Tried Trading Adams but They Didn’t Find Any Takers

Gang Green traded for Adams in a deal with the Raiders following their Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Jets gave up a conditional 2025 third-round pick. If Adams had been named an All-Pro or the team had made it to the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl that pick would have become a second-rounder.

Safe to say neither of those things happened.

Months later the Jets were unable to find a team willing to give up anything to acquire Adams. The final two years of Adams’ contract featured $35 million cap hits. In other words, Adams would have had to restructure his deal to make a trade work. That didn’t happen so the Jets were forced to release him.

Adams, 32, appeared in 14 games this past season, 11 of which came on the Jets. He finished with 85 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with both the Raiders and Jets combined.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.