Hi, Subscriber

Jets Abruptly Cut $140 Million 3-Time All-Pro After Failing to Find Trade

  • 15 Shares
  • Updated
Davante Adams, Jets
Getty
Former New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams reacting after an NFL game.

The Davante Adams era is over with the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini confirmed that the team released the star wideout on Tuesday, March 4.

This move creates $29.9 million in cap space, Cimini revealed.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Adams had two years left on the $140 million contract he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, his deal included no more guaranteed money.

Jets Tried Trading Adams but They Didn’t Find Any Takers

Gang Green traded for Adams in a deal with the Raiders following their Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Jets gave up a conditional 2025 third-round pick. If Adams had been named an All-Pro or the team had made it to the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl that pick would have become a second-rounder.

Safe to say neither of those things happened.

Months later the Jets were unable to find a team willing to give up anything to acquire Adams. The final two years of Adams’ contract featured $35 million cap hits. In other words, Adams would have had to restructure his deal to make a trade work. That didn’t happen so the Jets were forced to release him.

Adams, 32, appeared in 14 games this past season, 11 of which came on the Jets. He finished with 85 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with both the Raiders and Jets combined.

 

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Chuck Clark's headshot C. Clark
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Tyler Conklin's headshot T. Conklin
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Jake Hanson's headshot J. Hanson
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Aaron Rodgers's headshot A. Rodgers
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Tyron Smith's headshot T. Smith
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets Abruptly Cut $140 Million 3-Time All-Pro After Failing to Find Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x