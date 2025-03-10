Ex-Jets Playmaker Lands Monster $46 Million Contract With NFC Squad

The New York Jets cut three-time All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday, March 4.

Less than a week later, Adams has already found a new NFL home.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media that Adams and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed on a new two-year $46 million deal. The contract also includes $26 million in guaranteed money.

Breaking news to start The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Davante Adams is joining the #Rams, agreeing to terms on a 2-year, $46M deal. pic.twitter.com/9MjKPlsEQS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2025

Adams Ditches a Potential Rodgers Reunion in 2025

There was a lot of hubbub that Adams and Aaron Rodgers, former Green Bay Packers and Jets teammates, could reunite on a new team in 2025.

The chances of that happening just crashed to 0% with this Adams-Rams pairing. Los Angeles re-did its deal with Matthew Stafford to keep him on the squad in 2025.

“I know there was a lot of talk about Davante Adams wanting to play with Aaron Rodgers. He loved playing with Rodgers but this free agency, the first time he has been a free agent, he wanted to be on the west coast, wanted to be with a really good team, with a quarterback who can still sling it, and has a chance to win. That is exactly what Davante Adams got. The west coast kid lands with the Los Angeles Rams,” Rapoport said.

Adams, 32, showed he still has gas left in the tank this past season. He appeared in 14 games this past season, three with the Las Vegas Raiders and 11 with the Jets. During that stretch, Adams finished with 85 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Jets Receiver Room Needs Some Serious TLC This Offseason

With Adams out the door, the Jets have some voids to fill in the wide receiver room.

However don’t expect a big free agent splash from the Jets at the wide receiver position.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that the Jets are “expected to dip into the mid-tier free agent market at wide receiver. A couple names they’re expected to show interest in as free agents, according to sources: [Tim] Patrick and Josh Palmer (Chargers).”

“Palmer is only 25 and has been a relatively productive downfield threat for the Chargers, averaging 15 yards per catch over the last two years. PFF projects he’ll get a two-year, $13 million deal in free agency. The 31-year-old Patrick played for both the Broncos and Lions in recent years and was solid for Detroit in 2024 (394 yards, three touchdowns) coming off back-to-back lost seasons due to injury,” Rosenblatt said.

Every NFL team only has so much cap space to spend. To be blunt, the Jets have a ton of needs across the board on offense, defense, and even special teams. It wouldn’t be possible to splurge at the top end of every one of those positions. Instead the team will have to be selective on where they invest their resources this offseason.

It seems like wide receiver will be a bargain bin shopping spree for the green and white.