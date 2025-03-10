Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Jets Playmaker Lands Monster $46 Million Contract With NFC Squad

  • 5 Shares
  • Updated
Davante Adams, Jets
Getty
Former New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams trying to make a play during an NFL game.

The New York Jets cut three-time All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday, March 4.

Less than a week later, Adams has already found a new NFL home.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media that Adams and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed on a new two-year $46 million deal. The contract also includes $26 million in guaranteed money.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Adams Ditches a Potential Rodgers Reunion in 2025

There was a lot of hubbub that Adams and Aaron Rodgers, former Green Bay Packers and Jets teammates, could reunite on a new team in 2025.

The chances of that happening just crashed to 0% with this Adams-Rams pairing. Los Angeles re-did its deal with Matthew Stafford to keep him on the squad in 2025.

“I know there was a lot of talk about Davante Adams wanting to play with Aaron Rodgers. He loved playing with Rodgers but this free agency, the first time he has been a free agent, he wanted to be on the west coast, wanted to be with a really good team, with a quarterback who can still sling it, and has a chance to win. That is exactly what Davante Adams got. The west coast kid lands with the Los Angeles Rams,” Rapoport said.

Adams, 32, showed he still has gas left in the tank this past season. He appeared in 14 games this past season, three with the Las Vegas Raiders and 11 with the Jets. During that stretch, Adams finished with 85 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Jets Receiver Room Needs Some Serious TLC This Offseason

With Adams out the door, the Jets have some voids to fill in the wide receiver room.

However don’t expect a big free agent splash from the Jets at the wide receiver position.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that the Jets are “expected to dip into the mid-tier free agent market at wide receiver. A couple names they’re expected to show interest in as free agents, according to sources: [Tim] Patrick and Josh Palmer (Chargers).”

“Palmer is only 25 and has been a relatively productive downfield threat for the Chargers, averaging 15 yards per catch over the last two years. PFF projects he’ll get a two-year, $13 million deal in free agency. The 31-year-old Patrick played for both the Broncos and Lions in recent years and was solid for Detroit in 2024 (394 yards, three touchdowns) coming off back-to-back lost seasons due to injury,” Rosenblatt said.

Every NFL team only has so much cap space to spend. To be blunt, the Jets have a ton of needs across the board on offense, defense, and even special teams. It wouldn’t be possible to splurge at the top end of every one of those positions. Instead the team will have to be selective on where they invest their resources this offseason.

It seems like wide receiver will be a bargain bin shopping spree for the green and white.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Chuck Clark's headshot C. Clark
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Tyler Conklin's headshot T. Conklin
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Jake Hanson's headshot J. Hanson
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Aaron Rodgers's headshot A. Rodgers
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Tyron Smith's headshot T. Smith
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Ex-Jets Playmaker Lands Monster $46 Million Contract With NFC Squad

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x