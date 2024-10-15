Jets-Raiders Agree to Blockbuster Trade for $140 Million All-Pro

The New York Jets finally pulled it off.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to send All-Pro WR Davante Adams to the Big Apple.

“The #Jets are sending a 2025 third-round pick that can become a second-rounder to the #Raiders for Davante Adams, per source. New York takes on the rest of Adams’ salary to get it done and reunite him with Aaron Rodgers,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero revealed on social media.

A Rumored Trade for Months Comes to Fruition

When Aaron Rodgers was traded to New York, fans and media analysts speculated about a possible future reunion with Adams.

It might have happened last season if Rodgers’ Achilles didn’t explode after four plays. Better late than never.

This is a blockbuster deal of epic proportions. Adams is still one of the best receivers in football and the Jets’ offense now has a superstar with legitimate credentials.

Adams is a three-time first-team All-Pro and has been named to the Pro Bowl on six occasions. Two times during his NFL career he has led the league in touchdowns.

Adams through the first 11 seasons of his career to date has registered 96 touchdowns. The Jets’ all-time receiving touchdown leader is Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Maynard with 88.

There is no question this is an all-in move. The green and white just dramatically increased their chances of winning the Super Bowl.

Social Media Reacts to Adams Jets Trade

“Davante Adams traded to the Jets. Aaron Rodgers gets his force multiplier back. This was the only move that could inject life back into the Jets season and they made it happen. WOW,” former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said on social media.

NFL Insider Ari Meirov labeled it “somewhat of a panic move, with the Jets essentially giving the Raiders everything they wanted.”

“In an unrelated move … Davante Adams’ hamstring just got better,” NFL Insider James Palmer jokingly shared. Adams had missed the last several weeks with a hamstring injury but folks have speculated that it was a fake injury amid hot and heavy trade rumors.

Adams adds a proven commodity to the Jets’ offense. On top of his own credentials, he has chemistry already built with Rodgers based on their many years together.

Adams is going to make an immediate impact on the offensive side of the ball. That will have ripple effects on the rest of the offense. Opposing defenses are going to have to focus on Adams which should create one-on-one matchups across the board that the green and white should be able to take advantage of.

If the Jets would have beaten the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6 there would be a much different tone with this trade with the team at 3-3 in first place in the AFC East.

Instead, the Jets fell to 2-4 and will need to rally to turn their season around. The good news is this is a marathon not a sprint and the playoffs don’t start today.