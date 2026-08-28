Insider Has 3 Words for Jets’ David Bailey Before Giants Finale

“The real deal.”

Every NFL Nation reporter for ESPN was tasked with sharing a rookie report card through the preseason. New York Jets pass rusher David Bailey earned rave reviews from ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“Bailey looks like the real deal. His first-step quickness is exceptional, and he flashes surprising power on his bull rushes. If there’s a knock, it’s that he needs to show more awareness in run defense. Bailey will start in the base defense and play in several sub packages. ‘He’s everything that we expect him to be,’ coach Aaron Glenn said,” via Cimini.

Bailey won’t be playing in the preseason finale against the New York Giants on Friday, August 28. Brian Costello of the New York Post revealed that the team is resting its starters in preparation for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Injuries Have Robbed Some Jets Excitement

While things are looking up for Bailey, the same can’t be said for all of the Jets’ rookies.

Three key injuries have robbed Jets rookies of precious time this spring and summer.

“[Kenyon Sadiq] missed virtually the entire training camp due to a setback from offseason hernia surgery. Sadiq is expected to be ready for Week 1, but the lost time will hurt his ability to make an early impact. When healthy, he’s a versatile and explosive player who can line up anywhere, including the backfield. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich will have fun utilizing Sadiq, describing him as ‘a high-horsepower guy,’ but it will take a while,” Cimini wrote.

“[D’Angelo] Ponds was expected to compete for the nickel job, maybe even an outside corner position, but he missed the entire camp with a calf strain. It’s fair to wonder if he will be active in Week 1, considering the lost time. It has been a frustrating summer for Ponds,” Cimini said.

“[VJ] Payne is expected to return soon from an early-camp injury but will be at the bottom of the 53-man roster if he’s not put on the practice squad,” Cimini added.

Sadiq and Ponds could be back by Week 1, but what version of those players are the Jets getting at this point? It’ll be a long road to see when they can actually contribute at the level that the team expected when they drafted them because of the lost time due to injuries.

Payne has a difficult path to making the 53-man roster. The team could explore a creative path of keeping him. The Jets could place Payne on injured reserve, keeping him on the roster, but forcing him to miss the first four games of the season. When he heals up, the Jets can then decide whether to activate him from IR and add him to the active roster or let him go at that point. Being a rookie, Payne would be subject to waivers if he were to be cut.

People don’t think much of the Jets. They have a 5.5 over/under win total in 2026. If they’re going to surprise people, it’s going to require the rookies being better than anticipated.