Jets Reverse Course, Cancel Reunion With Defensive Back

The New York Jets are reuniting with… not so fast.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini initially shared on social media that the Jets were “expected” to sign defensive back Dean Clark to the practice squad.

“With Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) banged up, they need to fortify their depth,” Cimini explained.

However, several hours later, the Jets reversed course.

“Update: The Jets did not add Clark, who visited today to take a physical. WR Joseph Manjack (Broncos rookie UDFA) also visited,” Cimini shared.

Update: The Jets did not add Clark, who visited today to take a phyeical. WR Joseph Manjack (Broncos rookie UDFA) also visited. https://t.co/yybMhBja1G— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 14, 2026

Clark, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2025. He immediately joined the Jets as a UDFA. Clark split time between the practice squad and the active roster after not making the inital 53.

Clark, listed at 6-foot-1 and weighing 206 pounds, appeared in 12 games last season and made two starts. With those opportunities, Clark collected 14 tackles, played in 180 defensive snaps, and played in 172 special teams snaps.

Jets Start Fresh

Instead of a potential family reunion, the Jets opted for a fresh start.

The team announced on Tuesday, September 15, that they signed safety John Saunders Jr to the practice squad.

“Saunders Jr. (6-2, 200) spent the summer with the New England Patriots. In 2025 he signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent after two seasons at Ole Miss (2023-24). In his final collegiate season, he started all 13 games for the Rebels and ranked tied for first in the SEC and fifth in the nation in forced fumbles (4). Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Saunders appeared in 23 games over three seasons for the Miami University (Ohio),” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote.

The reason why the Jets needed to bolster the secondary is because of an unfortunate injury that took place during the season opener.

“Sources: #Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s win over the Titans, is expected to miss 2–3 weeks. Fitzpatrick was a major addition to the defense this offseason but played just six snaps on Sunday,” NFL Insider Jordan Schultz posted on X.

Jets Dodge a Major Bullet

Safety was one of the few positions on the Jets’ roster heading into 2026 that they couldn’t afford an injury. The main straw that stirred the drink in that room was Fitzpatrick. He is a former three-time All-Pro and was one of the six voted captains by his teammates.

To lose a key player for any period of time stinks, but all things considered, this could have been a much worse injury for Fitzpatrick. Now the Jets simply have to hold down the fort for the next two or three weeks.

Someone who deserves more credit for the in-the-moment audible is safety Dane Belton. When Fitzpatrick went down moments into the game, Belton seized the opportunity. The Jets lined him up all over the formation, and he thrived.

Belton will continue to be called upon, especially with Fitzpatrick out. The Jets more than survived the Titans, but how will the safeties fare against stiffer competition? We’re going to find out soon.