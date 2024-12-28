Insider Links Big Name College Football Coach to Jets HC Opening

The New York Jets could go big-name hunting to find its next head coach in 2025.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler said he “wouldn’t” be shocked to see the “Jets” look into Colorado head coach Deion Sanders for its vacancy this offseason.

A league source recently told Fowler, “I think [NFL] teams will want to hear what he has to say.”

Sanders Would be a Needle Moving Addition

This would be a swing-for-the-fences kind of addition. Sanders, 57, spent eight years in the high school coaching circuit before jumping to the college level.

He spent three seasons at Jackson State as its head coach. During that run, Sanders went 27-6 with two bowl losses. In December of 2022, Colorado hired him as their head coach where he still currently resides. During his two-year run to date, Sanders has a 13-11 record.

Sanders has never coached at the NFL level. However he has a sterling resume as a player, an analyst, and with that has a ton of connections in the pros.

Sanders won two Super Bowl rings during his 14-year playing career. The former Florida State product is nicknamed “Prime Time.” He has an electric personality and aura about him.

It would be a risky hire by the Jets.

“If you’re focused on finding a dynamic leader, he certainly provides that as a strength,” an industry source told ESPN.

“I think he’s capable, but [he] would need a strong front office to support him,” an AFC executive told ESPN.

Latest Info on Jets GM/HC Search in 2025

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero combined their powers to provide the latest insights into the coaching cycle in 2025.

“The team hired a first-year head coach and a first-year GM last time, and this time figure to go for experience in at least one of the spots. Because of the talent base, the interest in the position is expected to be significant, even with a major QB question looming,” the NFL Media Group revealed.

It’s worth noting that Jets Owner Woody Johnson has only hired one head coach during his tenure with previous experience (Adam Gase in 2019). After so much failure with first-time head coaches, it makes sense that the team would want to pivot.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked the Jets as the second-worst head coaching job available out of nine gigs he expects to be open. Despite those criticisms, the NFL Network duo revealed that interest is expected to be “significant” in the Jets vacancies.

“After interviewing three GM candidates — former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Titans GM Jon Robinson, and Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy — last week, the Jets took a break for the holidays. It’s not a given they’ll hire the GM before the head coach; no currently employed coaches or executives can interview for the job until after the regular season ends,” the NFL Media Group explained.

That final note is particularly interesting. Typically NFL teams hire general managers before head coaches if both positions are open. The Jets have entered this process with a very open mind in hopes of finding the best possible candidates for the roles.