First Official Jets Schedule Leak Reveals Long Road Trip

The New York Jets are headed to London during the 2025 season.

Gang Green announced on social media that they will host the Denver Broncos in Week 6 “at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will be televised on NFL Network and will kick off at 9:30 a.m. in New York,” the team said in a press release.

Get your passports ready. We’re heading back to London in Week 6! ✈️ — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2025

Despite the fact that the game is being played in London, this will count as one of the Jets’ nine home games in 2025.

There were rumors on social media that this game was potentially happening but it was officially confirmed on Tuesday, May 13.

Weird Scheduling Quirk Between the Jets and Broncos

This will be the sixth straight occasion that the Jets and Broncos have faced each other. Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot revealed that the matchup has occurred in eight of the last nine seasons.

ICYMI: we’re London bound in Week 6 to face the Broncos pic.twitter.com/ekj4uoqqK6 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2025

In those six most recent matchups, the two teams have split those games 3-3. When you combine the scores from those matchups, Denver has 119 points and New York has 118 points.

I spoke with the NFL’s director of broadcasting, Charlotte Carey, last year on “Boy Green Daily.”

During our conversation, I asked if NFL teams had the option of taking their bye week after an international game. Outside of very rare exceptions, NFL teams are allowed to take their bye week.

The exceptions are built around early-season international games. For example, the Los Angeles Chargers are hosting an opponent in Week 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. They can’t choose to have their bye week in Week 2.

“NFL bye weeks occur from Week 5 to Week 14 of the regular season,” Philip Marsh of DAZN revealed.

However, if a team chooses not to take their bye week after the London trip, they don’t then get the option to pick where it goes on the schedule. If they say no, the NFL will then shuffle the bye week to another place on the schedule of their own volition. It’s a take it or leave it scenario.

Taking a Look at the Jets’ Travel Miles in 2025

We know all of the opponents for the Jets ahead of the 2025 season. What we don’t know is the order of games and the times of these contests.

The Jets rank No. 19 in the NFL in terms of miles traveled by team (17,486), per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Thirty-two NFL teams will travel 625,947 miles this season. Here is the breakdown, via @billsperos: pic.twitter.com/WJ2sU5hrVG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2025

The Jets are below average in the league. The Miami Dolphins have 24,409 miles traveled in 2025, which ranks eighth most in the NFL. However, the Jets’ other AFC East compadres sit at the bottom of the league.

The Buffalo Bills (10,546) have the second-fewest miles traveled in 2025, and the New England Patriots have the sixth-fewest miles traveled next season (12,547).

“NFL coaches, in general, love this shorter travel schedule,” Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio explained on social media.