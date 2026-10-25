Derrick Henry Gives Advice to Jets RB Braelon Allen

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen has established himself as a legitimate NFL player. Before that happened, ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed on Sunday, October 25, that Allen received some advice from one of the best to ever do it.

“When elevated to the starting role in Week 4, running back Braelon Allen received a text from friend and mentor, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who encouraged him to seize the opportunity. Allen has done that, rushing for 253 yards during Breece Hall’s three-game injury absence — fifth most in the NFL over that span,” Cimini wrote.

“Don’t give no credit to me; he’s his own man,” Henry told ESPN. “I’m trying to be someone who can help him out in any way I can give advice. But, yeah, he’s just a big, physical kid. I call him ‘Manchild,’ and I was able to catch a little bit of clips from the games he’s played. He’s doing a heck of a job being in that starting role and always knew he’d be ready for it, so I’m happy for him.”

Grains of Sand Are Running Out

Allen has thrived in the RB1 role for the Jets, but time is running out.

Head coach Aaron Glenn was asked how this backfield will work when Hall returns, considering how well Allen has played.

“Breece is our starter, he’s always been our starter, right? But as always, Braelon’s going to get his touches too,” Glenn responded.

In other words, Allen will be shoved into a sidekick role for the green and white when Hall returns. That could be as early as Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

Hall didn’t practice on Wednesday with a quad issue, but he was a limited participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday of this week. Glenn said they will determine his status on game day and see how he feels.

Insider Believes Jets Should Change Course of Action

“No world where the Jets RB rotation shouldn’t be a 50-50 split when Breece Hall gets back. Allen showing what he did last two summers, would have last year had he not gotten injured,” NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY posted on X.

Hughes took that a step further on “Jets Final Drive.”

“Breece Hall is a more explosive player; absolutely, he can take it 80, 85, 90 yards whenever he touches it — maybe not 90 anymore from some of the injuries taking a toll. He is a more explosive player, but I almost wonder if Braelon is a better back right now for the Jets,” Hughes stated.

Hall is a more dynamic pass catcher out of the backfield. Allen has been one of the best pure runners of the football over the last two weeks. In a perfect world, you could combine both of their talents.

Allen can be the between-the-tackles runner, and Hall can be the stretch-play guy and receiver out of the backfield. Now the only problem with that is the Jets probably didn’t envision that kind of role for Hall when they handed him a $43.5 million contract extension this offseason.

However, in the NFL you have to roll with the punches. What’s best for business is maximizing both players’ talents and trying to score as many points as possible on offense.