Jets Make Decision on DJ Reed Trade Ahead of NFL Deadline

Despite plenty of interest, the New York Jets will not be dealing away veteran cornerback D.J. Reed ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 5.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed that Gang Green had unsurprisingly “received calls about the availability of wideout Garrett Wilson and corner D.J. Reed.” However, after beating the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 to improve to 3-6 on the season, she doesn’t expect the Jets to move them.

Reed Is the Jets Most Valuable Asset Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

After winning in Week 9, the Jets’ path forward has seemingly been determined. While 3-6 isn’t great, the latest win has inspired hope that the team can go on an improbable run.

Due to that possibility, the Jets are unlikely to sell ahead of the NFL trade deadline. If they had decided to offload some players, Reed would have been the most attractive of the group.

Reed, 27, is scheduled to be a free agent in 2025. He is in the midst of a career year. The former Kansas State product has an 81.6 coverage grade, No. 6 best in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. Reed has been one of the Jets best free-agent acquisitions in franchise history.

You normally want to keep that type of player, but the Jets might have trouble keeping him in the green and white.

The Jets re-signed Michael Carter II making him the highest-paid slot corner in football. Sauce Gardner is eligible to discuss a long-term deal for the first time at the end of the 2024 regular season. Would the Jets be willing to offer a market-value contract for Reed considering its other investments at the cornerback position? Unlikely.

If Gang Green is going to lose him anyway, shipping him off to a contender ahead of the deadline for an asset makes sense. The NFL is a passing league and cornerbacks are incredibly valuable and Reed is a really good one.

They aren’t because the Jets are all in this season. Reed is a great player at a premium position, and having him on the roster increases their chances of winning games dramatically.

Social Media Discusses Reed Potentially Being Moved by the Jets

Daniel Popper who covers the Los Angeles Chargers floated out a Reed trade for a future fourth-round draft choice as something the team should consider.

I shared that proposal on social media to gauge if that is something Jets fans would be interested in.

Overwhelmingly fans were vehemently against it. The main theme from Jets fans is that they believe the team can still turn around this season. However, if the team would have lost to the Texans falling to 2-7 some fans would have been open to a mini fire sale.

Jets reporter Nick Faria told me on “Boy Green Daily” that it all came down to that performance to kick off Week 9 in the NFL.

If the team lost, moves were coming. If the team won, moves weren’t.

The Jets won and for better or worse will ride the dopamine of their first win in their last six attempts through the trade deadline.