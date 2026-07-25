Jets ‘Dream’ Scenario Revealed to Secure Franchise QB

What is the best-case scenario for the New York Jets in 2026?

NFL analyst Will Parkinson explained the finer point details during a conversation with Jake Asman on ESPN New York.

“Yeah, that’s the dream, right? You could build a scenario where the Jets are more competitive than we think. Let’s say they win seven games. They’re a competitive, feisty seven-win team … The [Indianapolis] Colts bottom out because the schedule is really difficult, a lot of injuries, they kind of overachieved a lot last year with a really easy schedule, and then Daniel Jones got hurt, and they were a disaster,” Parkinson said.

.@Willpa11 of @BadlandsTOJ told @JakeAsman on @880ESPNNewYork that the "dream" scenario for #Jets fans is the #Colts bottoming out, which delivers a top pick that NYJ can use to go get their long-term QB & the Jets prove to be a "feisty" 7 win team who is competitive & shows… pic.twitter.com/XMTDWbGepd — The Jake Asman Show (@JakeAsmanShow) July 23, 2026

Analyst Predicts That Very Scenario

Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation revealed his 61 predictions ahead of the 2026 season. One of his predictions was the Colts finishing with a top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

“I like the coaching staff that Indianapolis has. Shane Steichen and Lou Anarumo are both terrific coaches, but the Colts don’t have the horses. Quarterback-wise, even when Daniel Jones returns, they will be starting a bottom-third player at the position. Jonathan Taylor is terrific, but we’ve seen time and time again that a great running back alone will not win games. Combined with the overpaying of Alec Pierce and the departure of several veterans on defense, I can’t find more than five or six wins for the Colts,” Bailey bluntly stated.

The Colts’ over/under win number is set at 7.5, per Vegas Insider.

2027 NFL Draft Lives up to the Hype, Says Analyst

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid openly asked, “Is the hype around the 2027 draft class justified?”

“Next year’s class is loaded,” an anonymous NFL person told Reid.

“We hear this cliché every year. But in speaking with scouts and executives this summer, I noticed more excitement than normal, and the upcoming 2027 class might actually live up to that standard-issue statement. The hype is indeed real, and this class is loaded with potential at several premium positions,” Reid wrote.

“Many evaluators are particularly excited about the quarterback class; I’ve heard the word “potential” a lot. Texas’ Arch Manning and Oregon’s Dante Moore should be top-five picks, but teams could have many early-round options. If you need an offensive playmaker, keep an eye on wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Cam Coleman (Texas). They look like top-10 guys, and Smith could be one of the best college WRs we’ve seen in decades,” Reid added.

The Jets are set to capitalize.

“With three first-round picks, the Jets are in prime position to continue their roster overhaul. After making three picks in Round 1 of the most recent draft (edge David Bailey, TE Kenyon Sadiq, and WR Omar Cooper Jr.), they could be set for an even better haul in 2027. New York will be aggressive in seeking a franchise QB and should have plenty of options there. But that’s not the only need it could address early. The Jets have significant needs along the defensive line and in the secondary, and there should be a lot of intriguing prospects for them at those position groups,” Reid added.