Ex-Jets Coach Rex Ryan Arrested Over Alleged Pedestrian Incident: Report

Nashville authorities arrested former New York Jets head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan on Wednesday morning after he turned himself in, police announced.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released a statement confirming that Ryan turned himself in on six outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Authorities allege he “struck two pedestrians with his pickup truck” on Broadway just before midnight on Nov. 5.

According to police, Ryan ran over both pedestrians’ feet and struck one of them in the leg before continuing to drive. He eventually stopped at a red light, where he got into an argument with the pedestrians before returning to his truck and driving away.

“The pedestrians were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue with a walk sign when the pickup truck turned right from 4th Avenue running over both victims’ feet and making contact with one of the individual’s legs,” the Metropolitan Nashville PD said.

“The pedestrians said the vehicle kept going, but stopped for the red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way where they waved down the driver (Ryan). They said he stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in, and drove away.”

Former NFL HC Rex Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning in Nashville after allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians with his pickup truck last week. Police say Ryan continued driving before the pedestrians caught up to him at a red light. He allegedly got out, argued with them, and drove away without exchanging information. Ryan faces six misdemeanor charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, failing to provide information or aid, and failing to obey traffic signals. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2026

Ryan Was Released on $6,000 Bond

The pedestrians ultimately took a picture of the truck’s license plate, which helped authorities identify Ryan as the vehicle’s registered owner.

Authorities charged him with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information or render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal.

Ryan posted $6,000 bond and left custody early Wednesday morning, shortly after turning himself in.

Ryan’s Time With the Jets

The Jets last won a playoff game in 2011, when Ryan served as the team’s head coach. He coached New York for six seasons and posted a 46-50 record during that span.

Ryan led the franchise to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in his first two seasons and finished with a 4-2 postseason record. He became known for building a highly productive and stout defense.

After leaving the Jets, Ryan coached the Buffalo Bills for two seasons in 2015 and 2016. He then joined ESPN, where he has remained for the last decade.