Ex-Jets Pro Bowler Calls Looming Payday Decision: ‘Unfair Situation’

The New York Jets have several massive financial decisions to make this offseason. However, who will be making those decisions is still uncertain.

Former Jets Pro Bowl linebacker Jonathan Vilma explained why that makes it a tough situation for his old team.

“It gets trickier, and especially for the GM. The GM, whoever it’s going to be, if they (extend Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson), that’s a lot of money off the table to develop the rest of the team. The GM is going to have to very quickly determine if these guys are the right guys. Forget talent. We know they’re super talented. That’s not the issue. Can we build around them? Are they going to be future leaders for our team? You have to determine that, and you have to determine that very quickly,” Vilma exclusively told Heavy [H/T Sports Lens]. “It’s an unfair situation for a GM and coach because they don’t have a year to spend with the Garrett Wilsons and the Sauce Gardners of the world. They’re going to have to rely on other people’s information about them and then make their assessment in a couple [of] months to determine whether they want to pay them or not.”

The entire 2022 draft class for the Jets is eligible to discuss a contract extension. That doesn’t mean the team has to pay them yet but they can if they see fit.

New Regime Has Several Key Jets Contract Decisions to Make

While it’s true that the new regime will have to make some big decisions with limited personal experience – it should be an easy one.

In early May the Jets have to decide on the fifth-year contractual options of their 2022 draft class. That group includes Wilson, Gardner, and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson.

According to Over The Cap’s projections, Gardner’s option is worth $20.35 million, Wilson’s option is worth $16.63 million, and Johnson’s option is worth $14.73 million.

Gardner is the first defensive back in the modern era to start his career with two first-team All-Pro selections. That contract decision should be a very easy yes for the Jets.

Wilson is on the verge of making history with three regular-season games remaining in 2024. He is just 67 yards away from his third straight 1,000-yard receiving season to start his NFL career. That should be another very easy yes from the Jets decision makers.

Johnson is a more complicated story. The former Florida State product is 25 years of age and he will be 26 by the start of the 2025 season. He is coming off of a torn Achilles that he suffered in Week 2. Johnson is an older prospect coming off of a serious injury.

The fifth-year option clauses are now fully guaranteed. That means the new regime taking over would have to decide on his future with very minimal information.

Vilma Shares Thoughts on Direction of Jets Franchise

The former Miami product was the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft by the Jets. During his four years with the Jets, Vilma won Defensive Rookie of the Year, was on a pair of 10-win teams, and went to the playoffs twice.

Vilma knows more about winning and what it’s supposed to look like than any member of the current Jets. He was asked who was the right guy to turn around the Jets and specifically, if there was someone he would advocate the team to hire.

“No. It’s hard to say, because I don’t know what direction the Jets want to go in. I don’t know what they’ll do at the GM position, and there might be more firings to come, right? The president? I have no idea. I say that because it’s critical for upper management – ownership, president, GM – to all be on the same page about what they want their team to look like. Once you know what you want your team to look like – do you want a big defensive line, fast linebackers, a big offensive line and run game, or do you want to spread them out and have smaller, quicker, faster guys? I have no idea what they think is best for the Jets. Whatever it is, they then need to go find a head coach who exemplifies that and can coach that. I wish I could give you a more direct answer, but it’s just tough when you don’t know what the Jets are thinking,” Vilma exclusively told Heavy [H/T Sports Lens].

Vilma Talks About Rodgers Future

The other big decision for the Jets is who the heck will be starting at quarterback in 2025? One potential solution is running it back with Rodgers. He has had a string of recent games that get you thinking about the glory days.

Vilma was asked whether Rodgers should stay or go this offseason.

“I don’t have to rush on Aaron Rodgers. I’m not privy to all the contract details, but I don’t think they have to make a decision at the end of the season. So I would first take time to see what’s available in the draft. I would also sit down and talk to Aaron Rodgers to understand, what is he looking for? What are his goals? Because his goals could be very Aaron Rodgers-centric, and bringing in a younger quarterback who he doesn’t help, that’s not going to help. So you’ve got to figure out what he wants to do, and you also look at what’s going to be on the market. If you cut bait with Aaron Rodgers, why? You can’t just cut bait to say you cut bait,” Vilma explained to Heavy [H/T Sports Lens]. “Let’s have a real process, where in that process it makes sense to separate from Aaron Rodgers. So I’d look at in a three-pronged assessment, and then you make the best decision from there. But you’ve got to have a plan in place to make the best decision.”