Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Jets QB Emerges as Giants Trade Candidate After Jaxson Dart Injury

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens
Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The New York Giants faced detrimental news this week when it was revealed that second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury during Monday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

This now puts veteran backup Jameis Winston in position to start for the Giants moving forward. However, it seems Giants general manager Joe Schoen is actively looking to make a trade to add another QB to the room, according to Netflix Sports’ Tom Pelissero.

Ex-Jets QB Emerges as Trade Candidate

The Giants have mentioned former New York Jets QB Justin Fields as one of their potential targets.

Fields signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and is operating as the second-string QB behind Patrick Mahomes, likely attempting to soak in as much knowledge as possible before trying to land another starting job. That opportunity could once again come at MetLife Stadium, just for the other New York team.

Some of the other names mentioned from Pelissero included Mac Jones, J.J. McCarthy, Spencer Rattler, Joe Milton, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Fields’ NFL Career

Drafted out of Ohio State in 2021 by the Chicago Bears, Fields has shown many glimpses of what he can be. Yet, he simply hasn’t found consistency as a passer, which has held him back at times.

He spent three seasons with the Bears before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and then the Jets last season, where he started nine games and posted a 2-7 record with 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception while rushing for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

Over the course of his career, Fields has 53 starts under his belt and holds a 16-37 record with 9,039 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions while rushing for 2,892 yards and 23 scores on the ground.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Ex-Jets QB Emerges as Giants Trade Candidate After Jaxson Dart Injury

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x