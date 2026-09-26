Ex-Jets QB Emerges as Giants Trade Candidate After Jaxson Dart Injury

The New York Giants faced detrimental news this week when it was revealed that second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury during Monday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

This now puts veteran backup Jameis Winston in position to start for the Giants moving forward. However, it seems Giants general manager Joe Schoen is actively looking to make a trade to add another QB to the room, according to Netflix Sports’ Tom Pelissero.

Ex-Jets QB Emerges as Trade Candidate

The Giants have mentioned former New York Jets QB Justin Fields as one of their potential targets.

Fields signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and is operating as the second-string QB behind Patrick Mahomes, likely attempting to soak in as much knowledge as possible before trying to land another starting job. That opportunity could once again come at MetLife Stadium, just for the other New York team.

Some of the other names mentioned from Pelissero included Mac Jones, J.J. McCarthy, Spencer Rattler, Joe Milton, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Potential QB options for the Giants, per @TomPelissero: Mac Jones

JJ McCarthy

Spencer Rattler

Justin Fields

Joe Milton

Jimmy Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/f5oxhIvUIJ — SleeperGiants (@SleeperGiants) September 26, 2026

Fields’ NFL Career

Drafted out of Ohio State in 2021 by the Chicago Bears, Fields has shown many glimpses of what he can be. Yet, he simply hasn’t found consistency as a passer, which has held him back at times.

He spent three seasons with the Bears before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and then the Jets last season, where he started nine games and posted a 2-7 record with 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception while rushing for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

Over the course of his career, Fields has 53 starts under his belt and holds a 16-37 record with 9,039 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions while rushing for 2,892 yards and 23 scores on the ground.