Ex-Jets Star Receives Devastating Injury News Weeks Before NFL Season

The New York Jets‘ former Pro Bowler and 2017 first-round pick Jamal Adams received devastating injury news Sunday evening.

Just weeks ago, Adams signed with the Minnesota Vikings after spending last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

During Minnesota’s first preseason game, Adams went to the medical tent before the team carted him off the field with an apparent knee injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has now revealed the severity of the injury for the former All-Pro safety and linebacker.

Adams Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Rapoport revealed that Adams’ knee injury was serious and will end his 2026 season before it truly began.

“Vikings defender Jamal Adams, who was carted off in yesterday’s preseason game, was diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury, source says. His season is over before it began,” Rapoport posted on X.

#Vikings defender Jamal Adams, who was carted off in yesterday’s preseason game, was diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury, source says. His season is over before it began. pic.twitter.com/BEOiYggDFR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2026

Adams’ NFL Career

Adams burst onto the scene with the Jets, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2018 and 2019 after his rookie season.

In 2020, the Jets traded him to the Seattle Seahawks, where he earned his third Pro Bowl selection and spent four seasons.

Adams’ 2024 season became another difficult one due to injuries. He appeared in just five games across the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions, playing brief stints with both teams.

However, he found some stability with the Raiders in 2025, appearing in all 17 games while starting four.

Over his nine-year career, Adams started 87 games and recorded 546 tackles, 55 tackles for loss, 44 quarterback hits, 22.5 sacks and four interceptions.