Jets Urged to Reunite With $5.1 Million 318 Pound Big Man

The New York Jets could reunite with a big man to fill a massive void on the defensive line.

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso pushed the team to “Bring home Foley Fatukasi” this offseason.

Bring home Foley Fatukasi https://t.co/IqSvnsopXA — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) May 3, 2025

Fatukasi, 30, spent this past season on the Houston Texans on a one-year $5.1 million contract. However, his NFL journey started with the Jets back in 2018 as the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round.

Fatukasi stands at 6-foot-4 and tips the scales at 318 pounds.

Fatukasi Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered for the Jets

Play

The former UConn product was one of the best run defenders in the NFL during his run with the Jets.

Pro Football Focus issued an 87.6 run defense grade to Fatukasi in 2019, which ranked fifth best among defensive tackles in the NFL. He was even better in 2020, earning an 86.2 run defense grade, which ranked second best at his position, per PFF.

Last season, NFL teams ran against the Jets at the fifth-highest rate (504 rushing attempts). The Jets gave up 22 scores on the ground, which was tied for the third most in the league. A Fatukasi return could help the Jets with arguably their biggest problem.

Across his four seasons with the Jets, Fatukasi appeared in 45 games and made 23 starts. During that stretch, he racked up three sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, and totaled 115 tackles.

Since leaving the Jets in 2021, Fatukasi hasn’t had as much success at his other stops. However, a return home could be the spark his career needs to get back on track.

This past season, Fatukasi finished with new career lows with a 33.7 overall grade, 57.5 pass rush grade, and a 32.4 run defense grade according to PFF. That would explain why Fatukasi is still a free agent post-draft.

Social Media Trying to Pressure Jets to Bring Back Fatukasi

“Bring Foley Fatukasi home @nyjets,” the Optimistic Jets account posted on social media.

“Bring Foley Fatukasi back home,” the Jet Nation account posted on X previously Twitter.

A fan responded, “Feel like it’s a no brainer, 1 year deal type of signing.”

Feel like it’s a no brainer, 1 year deal type of signing — Boogz🇵🇷🇨🇴 (@iAmBoogie4) April 28, 2025

“I’d take back foley in a heartbeat,” another fan chimed in.

I’d take back foley in a heartbeat — JayTee (@FBJayTee) April 30, 2025

The Jets need a run stuffer. Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, defensive tackle was considered one of the team’s top needs. Despite that, the Jets didn’t select a defensive tackle with any of their seven selections in April’s draft.

30 defensive tackles were selected during April’s draft. This was considered one of the best defensive tackle drafts in the last 25 years. Inexplicably, the Jets refused to dip their toes in those waters.

Now, the Jets’ only solution is adding a veteran post-draft.

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Fatukasi is projected to sign a one-year deal for $3.9 million. That annual salary would place Fatukasi No. 53 among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL, per Over The Cap.