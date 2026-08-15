Former New York Jets Pro Bowler Carted Off With Injury Weeks After Joining Vikings

The New York Jets played their first preseason game Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing 24-16.

On Saturday, while the Jets weren’t in action, play continued around the league, and New York fans saw a concerning development involving former Pro Bowl safety and 2017 first-round pick Jamal Adams, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings on July 28.

Adams Carted Off

Coincidentally, the Vikings are playing at MetLife Stadium, the home of both the Jets and Giants. During the first half, Adams, who was playing well in a safety/linebacker-type role, had to leave the game with an injury.

Adams went to the medical tent during the second quarter, and a cart eventually took him inside for further evaluation. The team has yet to provide a significant update on the severity of the injury, adding another concerning moment to Adams’ injury history.

Jamal Adams being carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/a6zafYMxrO — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 15, 2026

According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, some of Adams’ teammates, including Byron Murphy Jr. and Josh Metellus, “looked pretty upset” after checking on Adams in the medical tent.

Lewis also noted that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell put his hand on Adams’ head and patted him on the back.

Adams’ NFL Career

Adams’ best years came with the Jets, where he spent the first three seasons of his career and made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2018 and 2019.

He joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, made his third Pro Bowl and spent four seasons with the team before brief stints with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in 2024.

Last season, Adams played in every game for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he played just 15 games over the previous three seasons because of injuries.