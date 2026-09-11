Former New York Jets Wide Receiver Signs With NFC Super Bowl Contender

The New York Jets open their NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

New York is looking to rebound from a dreadful 3-14 season a year ago as head coach Aaron Glenn enters Year 2 at the helm.

Former Jets Wide Receiver Signs With Eagles

While the move won’t have an impact on the Jets’ 2026 team, a notable signing took place on Friday afternoon.

Former Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson, who spent just over two seasons with the Jets, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles‘ practice squad. He spent the offseason with the New York Giants before the team cut him.

Via the Philadelphia Eagles: “We have signed WR Xavier Gipson to the practice squad and placed WR Danny Gray on the practice squad Injured Reserve List.”

We have signed WR Xavier Gipson to the practice squad and placed WR Danny Gray on the practice squad Injured Reserve List. pic.twitter.com/sz2cAGHcUF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 11, 2026

Gipson’s Time With Jets

After going undrafted out of Stephen F. Austin in 2023, Gipson signed with the Jets and found a way to get onto the field as a speedy return specialist.

He appeared in 17 games in each of his first two seasons with New York in 2023 and 2024. As a rookie, he started three games and hauled in 21 receptions for 229 yards. Gipson averaged 13.5 yards per reception and scored one touchdown as a rusher.

However, the bulk of his time was spent on special teams. Then, in 2025, pretty much to the day a year ago, New York released Gipson. Across the Jets, Eagles and Giants, he played in a total of seven games.