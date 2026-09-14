Jets Linked to Potential Trade for 6-Foot-2 Steelers Cornerback

Darren Mougey and the New York Jets could emerge as the beneficiaries amid ongoing turmoil for the Pittsburgh Steelers and star cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

“The Jets’ roster has improved from a year ago but is still thin at corner. Coach Aaron Glenn, who had 41 interceptions as a player, can appreciate a good man-coverage player,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on September 14, offering the reality check while listing New York as one of five potential fits for the 6-foot-1 second-generation Steeler.

“No team is better positioned in the 2027 draft than the Jets, who have 10 picks, including three first-rounders. Getting the quarterback of the future will be the Jets’ priority. But exploring other avenues to improve the roster is an option, too.”

Joey Porter Jr. officially is inactive today. https://t.co/0PiqVulLoP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2026

Fowler named the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers, too.

“He is a good young player at a premium position on a prominent team known for developing — and paying — its own draft picks. That’s why this situation is so surprising,” Fowler wrote. “Porter will have a trade market. It’s important to note that contract demands have scared some teams away from giving up significant draft capital for certain players. They would rather trade for players on rookie deals or team-friendly contracts. The cornerback market features six players making at least $30 million.

Fowler said Porter is on the “short list” of corners with “elite” coverage ability, which costs big.

Jets Get Insider Update on Joey Porter Jr. Amid Potential Trade

The Jets’ interest in a potential trade for Porter is less certain than the fact that they have the premium assets to make an attractive offer. It also remains wholly unclear if the Steelers would entertain the idea.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter called it a “tricky spot” for Porter and the Steelers after the rising star was inactive in Week 1.

Schefter also believes his status left plenty of people surprised.

“I think that, honestly, the biggest thing is the conditioning factor. He hadn’t practiced all summer. It’s tough to go out and play the opener at that spot when you haven’t practiced at all summer long,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter told colleague Pat McAfee on “The Pat McAfee Show” on September 14.

“I think that was a part of it. He’s had the back issue all summer long, he has in practice. They want to be smart. And I’m sure, let’s be honest, that he wants to be really smart about it, being that he doesn’t have to deal that he wants.”

Notably, Porter practiced on Monday, per Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Asked how Joey Porter Jr.'s availability impacted the mix of man vs. zone defense, McCarthy declines to answer: "great question. I'm not going to answer it, but great question." https://t.co/8zjeOxRc8u — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 14, 2026

“We’ve seen a number of cornerbacks, this offseason, get paid north of $30 million,” Schefter said. “Joey Porter wants to be paid.

Joey Porter Jr. Gets Reality Check

Porter’s displeasure could force a trade, possibly even to the Jets. But Schefter believes the Steelers are equally as dug in.

“On the other hand, I think the Pittsburgh still say, ‘Great player. We think there’s a certain value for you. But I don’t know that you’re worth more than Patrick Surtain and a number like $24 million,’” Schefter said. “So, it leaves the two sides in a difficult spot where they’re trying to find a common ground and haven’t come close to doing it yet.

“The Steelers have been open to listening to offers so far for what they would want back. There has not been a lot of trade interest. I don’t know what would spur that right now. Usually, as we see, these things get done when they have to. The trade deadline will be November. [If] Pittsburgh’s winning, too, you’re not going to want to unload good players. He’s not happy with the situation. It’s evolving, let’s see where it goes. It’s still early.”