Garrett Wilson Strongly Responds to Jets Future Amid Aaron Rodgers Uncertainty

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson making a move during an NFL game against the Houston Texans.

It’s unclear if Aaron Rodgers will be on the New York Jets in 2025.

When Garrett Wilson was asked if what ultimately happened to Rodgers would affect his future, he responded bluntly.

“No impact, no impact,” Wilson fired back to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I’ve been here with Aaron, and I’ve been here without him. No impact.”

A Pivotal Offseason for Wilson and the Jets in 2025

Wilson, 24, is eligible to discuss a contract extension for the first time in his career this offseason. According to the CBA, after a player finishes his first three seasons he can discuss a new deal. That doesn’t mean the Jets have to give him a new deal, just, that they are allowed to.

Wilson is under contract for at least 2025, but the Jets will have a decision to make on the fifth-year option on his contract in early May.

According to Over The Cap’s projections, Wilson’s fifth-year option is expected to be for $16.63 million.

The Jets are fully expected to accept that option which would keep Wilson under contract for at least the next two seasons.

After that the Jets could utilize the franchise tag to prevent Wilson from hitting the open market.

“Teams can only tag a player three times, and the value of the tag increases each time. The second time a player is tagged, they receive a 120% raise over the previous season. The third and final time a player is tagged, they receive a 144% raise,” ESPN’s Alex Kennedy explained.

Technically speaking the Jets with all of the levers at their disposal could keep Wilson under team control for the next five seasons after 2024 – however, if they chose to do that it would be cost-prohibitive.

Long story short all of those decisions will be up to the next general manager of the Jets. From accepting the fifth-year option to possibly giving his or her star wideout a brand new record-breaking deal.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.