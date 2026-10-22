Garrett Wilson Gets Blunt on Frustration With Jets Offense

The New York Jets are starting to seem like they have a problem on their hands when it comes to their best offensive player, Garrett Wilson.

It feels like the Jets have some unwritten rule somewhere that they’re only allowed to use Wilson to his full potential every other week.

One game, he’ll go for 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, then the following week, like this past Sunday against the New England Patriots, he’ll haul in four passes for 44 yards.

The inconsistency seems to be frustrating him, and fans too. But as a good company man, Wilson is never going to say anything publicly that will put him or his teammates in an awkward spot, and he said as much to reporters on Wednesday.

Garrett Wilson on Trying Not to Be Disruptive

The Associated Press’ Dennis Waszak Jr. asked Wilson about how he can walk the line of wanting more targets in the New York Jets offense without coming off as a malcontent, and the former first-round pick answered the question thoughtfully.

“We all play as we went back and may have proven disruptive down the road, but if the mentality is there to…”

Wilson took a pause to recollect his thoughts, and credited Waszak for asking a good question.

“I mean, I would say just, it usually ain’t disruptive, like, let’s do it, you know, and that’s the mentality that all of us have being competitors, getting to this point.”

It feels like what Wilson is trying to say is that, as the Jets’ highest-paid player, lone legitimate offensive superstar, and face of the franchise, it shouldn’t be disruptive that he wants to be a bigger part of the offense.

“For me, it’s kind of just getting my feet wet early and then, you know, let’s ride, you know, I’m ready to go,” Wilson continued.

What the former Ohio State Buckeye is probably referring to is the fact that the Jets offense was clearly struggling this past week in New England. Despite that, Wilson only had two targets in the first three quarters of the game, and then had four thrown his way in the fourth quarter.

Maybe, if the Jets are able to get Wilson going earlier, it would give the offense the jump it needs to operate more smoothly.

Garrett Wilson is, in Fact, Getting Frustrated

Again, Wilson is playing the role of a leader and saying all the right things when he’s in front of the microphone and cameras for the New York Jets. But behind the scenes, there is clearly some issues brewing.

The New York Post’s Brian Costello shared on his podcast The Gang’s All Here that Wilson was vocally and visually upset after the Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots.

“I was in the tunnel as Garrett came off the field yesterday. He was not happy, and I’m not going to quote him, but he was not happy. He was talking to his teammates, and he wasn’t happy about the way that game went for him,” Costello said.

“He’s a good teammate, but he’s frustrated as hell right now. And you can’t blame him. And I think Garrett’s frustration comes from a place of, he believes he can help the team win the game, but he needs the ball in his hands to do it. And they’re just not figuring out ways to get him the ball.”

Wilson wants to help the Jets win football games, as any good teammate does. He knows they have a better chance of winning when they put the ball in his hands, and New York needs to make a point of that as the rest of the 2026 season rolls along.

Otherwise, they’ll risk losing him.